The new corona strains found in Britain have created a worldwide fear of terror. Countries around the world are trying to protect themselves from this new strain. Cases related to this new variant of the virus are being found in many countries of Europe. The threat is on the rise and therefore every possible measure is being taken to avoid it, the National Task Force (NTF) constituted by the government to organize and facilitate Kovid-19 efforts in India, said to be emerging in the UK Given the mutation, there is no need to change the existing treatment protocol.

Which means that we have to follow only the methods we are adopting to deal with the virus. A meeting of the NTF was held on Saturday where evidence-based modifications in the strategies of testing, treatment and surveillance of the Saras-Cove-2 virus were discussed.

The meeting was convened by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which was co-chaired by Dr. Vinod Paul, Member, NITI Aayog and Dr. Balram Bhargava, Secretary General of ICMR. It was emphasized that the new strain of corona seen in Britain could increase the speed of the corona virus and that it was not easy to identify those infected.

The NTF concluded that there is no need to change existing treatment protocols given the mutations emerging in the strain. The Union Health Ministry recommended the NTF’s point of view as the ICMR has always advocated the use of two or more gene assays for testing ars-CoV-2.

NTF has therefore used the current testing strategy to identify infected cases. We can protect ourselves from this virus by wearing a mask and following soothing distancing and when the vaccine becomes available.