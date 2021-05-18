In the midst of the scale of tension over the project promoted by the Government to reform the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Juntos por el Cambio demanded this Tuesday from Cristina Kirchner that the Senate treat the statement of Daniel Rafecas, the Government’s candidate to occupy the position of Attorney General.

“Together with @luisnaidenoff we demand from Cristina Kirchner that the Senate treat the statement of Daniel Rafecas, which has been drafted for a year. It is clear that Kirchnerism never wanted Rafecas as Attorney General and prioritizes his law to end the independence of Justice, “wrote Mario Negri on his Twitter account and accompanied the text with the claim to the vice president.

The note signed by the president of the inter-block of deputies of Together for Change and the head of the inter-block of senators from the same space, Luis Naidenoff, maintains that the official project to reform the Public Prosecutor’s Office “clearly shows that the sole intention of the Government is keep control of the Justice in order to guarantee impunity“.

Both legislators also highlight that President Alberto Fernández accused Juntos por el Cambio of “blocking the appointment of Rafecas”, but they maintain that it was Senator Anabel Fernández Sagasti, whom they define as a “most trusted legislator” of Cristina Kirchner, the that he kept it “drawer” and did not respond to requests from the opposition.

Shortly after Fernández asked during an interview with Rafecas to “reconsider” and not renounce his candidacy, Negri and Naidenoff questioned that the president confessed “openly” the idea of ​​”influencing Rafecas.”

“Without any hesitation the President is confessing that he seeks to influence Rafecas, despite the fact that the judge affirmed yesterday that it is his ethical and legal conviction not to accept the position if it comes from the reduction of the qualified majority of two thirds,” they warned.

Fernández, in an extensive interview with Radius 10, blamed Juntos for the Change of the situation that Argentina does not have a designated chief prosecutor.

“We do not have a Procurator because they invented a case for the Procurator Alejandra Gils Carbó, they threatened her, a journalist published her phone number, that is why we do not have a Procurator, because the legitimate Procurator who existed was persecuted,” Fernández launched.

In addition, he pointed out that now that they want to appoint him “it takes two thirds of the Senate” but Together for Change does not give the votes.

“Daniel is a good man and he gives explanations. I’m going to call, I think Daniel rushesDaniel, who is also a man of law and should not lend himself to this political manipulation, I hope he reflects, ”Fernández said about Rafecas.

