The surprise death, on Tuesday, of the head of the Superintendency of Health Services (SSS), Eugenio Zanarini, left in alertness leading the CGT.

They are afraid of who will be in charge of that body, key in the control of the health system and in the distribution of millionaires funds for social works.

The concrete fear is that Kirchnerism look forward another box in the administration of Alberto Fernández and remain in control of the SSS.

The leadership of the CGT, in Olivos, with the President last year.

For months the cristinista has been sounding for that position Liliana Korenfeld, who in the second presidency of Cristina Kirchner was the head of the Superintendency.

The mere memory of his passage there still generates chills in the guilds: Korenfeld kept them “trodden” funds from social works for years.

It was the time when Hugo Moyano commanded the CGT and was at odds with the current vice president.

For this reason, the cegetista leadership moved fast after Zanarini’s death to arrange a meeting with Alberto Fernandez.

Thus, this Thursday they will go to have lunch at Quinta de Olivos with the President, according to sources from the Peronist labor union.

His small table will go through the CGT: Gerardo Martínez (UOCRA), Jose Luis Lingeri (Sanitary Works), Héctor Daer (Health), Carlos Acuña (Stationers), Andrés Rodríguez (UPCN), the merchant Armando Cavalieri and the metallurgist Antonio Caló.

There were versions that he would also go to the food David arauchan, candidate of the union central to head the Superintendency of Health Services.

But a cegetista leader denied the version: “No, we are only leaders “, said to Clarion.

Arauchan is currently the general manager of the SSS. Strong link with the state Andres Rodriguez -Arauchan had a stint in UPCN’s social work-, he was the CGT candidate in December 2019 to command the Superintendency.

But at that time, the full start of the Alberto Fernández administration, the former Minister of Health Gines González García prevailed, who appointed Zanarini to the SSS.

Zanarini, 71, was found dead in his home on Tuesday. I was lying down. It is presumed he had a heart attack (in December he had had a heart attack).

He was the last kidney official of Ginés González García who was still in the structure of the Ministry of Health after the departure of the former minister due to the VIP vaccination scandal.

I am grateful to life for having had you as a friend and brother. The nation loses an exceptional public servant. Goodbye my dearest Eugenio. pic.twitter.com/Os2pY3J7ce – Gines González García (@ginesggarcia) May 4, 2021

“I am grateful to life for having had you as a friend and brother. The Nation loses an exceptional public servant. Goodbye my dearest Eugenio “, Ginés said goodbye to him on his Twitter account.

Although the relationship between Zanarini and the CGT was on track, last year there had been an extreme peak tension: a year ago the Superintendency made a millionaire distribution of funds that favored the social works of Hugo Moyano.

The union row It was because the Superintendency, in full quarantine, had distributed $ 4 billion in a discretionary way and gave more money to the Truckers than to other social works with more members.

After the cegetista kicking, Zanarini had to back down and make a new distribution of funds.

Own candidate

At lunch this Thursday, the CGT will return to the charge to achieve the designation of David arauchan in the SSS.

In the CGT they describe him as a “technician” who does not generate mistrust in any of the camps in which the union movement is divided.

The rush of trade unionists to meet with Alberto Fernández is due to their fear that Kirchnerism, amid other tensions for control of key areas of the Government, seek colonize the SSS.

“In that position, someone is needed to guarantee the efficiency of the system and to make the distribution of resources transparent,” said a leader who will be at lunch this Thursday in Olivos.

In addition to the succession in Super, the CGT wants to speak with the President again about the financing crisis of the social work system and the progress of the economy.

A strong unionist anticipated: “If the talk is given, we will support Martin (Guzmán)“, who suffers attacks from Kirchner sectors.