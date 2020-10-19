Worried about being left behind by up-and-coming competitors like Amazon, Ebay expanded its concept. In 2000 there was the option for the first time to offer products directly at a fixed price. This increasingly attracted commercial traders who sold their new goods on the “marketplace”. “This now accounts for around 80 percent of the business,” explains Heinemann.

25 years after the laser pointer was sold, Ebay is still overshadowed by Amazon and the Chinese Alibaba. “The big difference between Ebay and Amazon is the shareholder structure. Ebay founder Omidyar said goodbye to day-to-day business relatively quickly, while Jeff Bezos holds the reins firmly in his hand at Amazon, “explains Heinemann.

The auction house Ebay still belongs to the premier league of online retailers

Consequence: Ebay shareholders have regularly sold high-growth subsidiaries “to cash in”. Successful companies such as PayPal, Skype and the vehicle market mobile.de all belonged to the retail group. You bet on the quick money. “If Ebay had kept this home-grown product, the company might be as strong as Amazon today,” says the expert.

However, the online pioneer has one crucial learning process ahead of its competitors: the generation change. The other internet heavyweights have yet to prove whether they will remain successful once their founders step down. And even if the auction house is no longer as strong as it was 20 years ago: “Ebay continues to swim in the large pool of e-commerce dealers,” says trade specialist Heinemann.

In the future, a separate “ecosystem” with logistics and payment systems – as with Amazon – is to be set up. Good for business: With “fulfillment”, when payment and shipping are managed centrally, the profit margin is greater.