Unless it rains heavily, every Wednesday and Saturday, a dozen future cyclists pedal with more or less resolution through the campus of the International University City, in the southeast of Paris. They are adults of all ages determined to learn to ride or improve their technique. And they are more and more. “There’s a boom for a year, ”says Louis Staritzeky, who has been teaching bicycle riding for a decade in the French capital. It has also seen an evolution of the students: more and more people arrive who “do not feel very safe on a bike”, but who are willing to master it to make it their usual means of transport. Like Milène Jarmelus, a four-year-old who wants to change the tram for the bicycle to go to work, a concept that even already has a word of its own in French, vélotaf, bicycle combination (veil) and gig (taf). And there is another word for the cycling revolution that Paris is experiencing: vélorrution. The City Council has built hundreds of kilometers of bike lanes in recent years (170 kilometers in 2020) and the result is spectacular: people who move by bike have increased by 62% in two years.

The honking and braking from the nearby periph, the 35-kilometer peripheral belt that surrounds the nucleus of the French capital, reminds Jarmelus and the other students who are betting on a healthy and ecological alternative to the polluting car. But also that it is important to master the bicycle if one wants to get into the jungle that is still the Parisian traffic. And that for the two wheels, things have undeniably improved in recent years in the City of Light. And it will continue to do so. Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s team has set 2025 to complete its vélorrution, as the magazine called it L’Obs In a play on words between bicycle and revolution: create a dense network of cycle lanes in intramural Paris with abundant connections with the periphery so that the pedals become a true alternative of transport.

Much has already been achieved, although there are still many pending tasks both in terms of bike lanes and parking, something key in a city where bicycle theft is the order of the day. “The fear of theft is the last brake for those who want to get on the bike,” says Paul Martichoux, president of 12.5, a start-up that conditions empty parking spaces as bicycle parking. Since the beginning of the year, it is also mandatory to mark new bicycles with a “unique number” —for second-hand ones, the regulations will come into force in July— in order to be easily identifiable in the event of theft.

Temporary bike lane opened in the city during the pandemic, in a May 2020 image. NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The pandemic, paradoxically, has become the best ally of this ambitious project that is being imposed in a city surrendered for decades to polluting and noisy conventional traffic. “The crisis has been an accelerator”, recognizes the deputy mayor of Paris for transport, David Belliard.

The person who is also responsible for transforming the public space is convinced that the bicycle revolution is already underway and that it is unstoppable. “It will be done with us or without us, because people want to use the bicycle,” he says. A cyclist for two decades, he assures that “there are many signs, such as the explosion in the sale of bikes, that show that something is happening.” Between 2018 and 2019, the use of bicycles in Paris increased by 49%. Despite the confinements of the pandemic, between 2019 and 2020 use continued to grow another 13%, according to the mayor’s office.

Vélib, the municipal urban bicycle rental service, reached 400,000 users in September last year. Veligo, which allows to rent an electric bicycle for six months for those who doubt whether to get their own – for which in Paris there are grants of up to 500 euros – had 13,000 subscribers at the same time. Even supermarkets are launching home delivery by bicycle and repair shops can’t keep up, especially since a 50-euro national aid program to repair old bikes was launched last year. A less positive figure, but one that also testifies to the boom of the pedals is a 36% increase in bicycle accidents: in 2020 there were 919 cyclists injured or killed (8) in Paris, compared to 680 in 2019 (of which four died).

A cyclist pedals through the Trocadero area, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

There are two key moments in vélorrution Parisian. The first was the long-running public transport strike in December 2019. Protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform paralyzed the capital’s metro and buses for more than 40 days. There, the newly expanded bike lanes began to fill – and even become narrow – a few months earlier, with a view to the 2020 municipal elections in which Hidalgo won re-election. Then came the pandemic and the fear of using crowded public transport.

At the end of the first confinement, in May 2020, the Parisians discovered the crown tracks, temporary bike lanes that greatly expanded the space for bicycles in a city where pedaling is still often a risky sport. Currently there are about 170 kilometers in the capital and its surroundings, marked with temporary signs, but that the Hidalgo team intends to make permanent. In addition, there are plans to create a network of more than 600 kilometers of cycle lanes in the Paris region. Even the central government supports the transition to two wheels in Paris and the rest of France: Prime Minister Jean Castex promised a “very ambitious bicycle plan” last summer. In January, a further one hundred million euros were added to the 350 million foreseen in the initial bicycle plan, presented in 2018, and which aims for 9% of journeys in the country to be made by bike by 2024 (compared to 3 % current).

A complicated path

The road has not been easy. Hidalgo became mayor with the aim of reducing motor vehicle traffic, but his measures met with strong opposition: such as the pedestrianization of the banks of the Seine previously dedicated to traffic, which ended up in court. “We have been in a battle with cars for 20 and even 30 years, and each time there are extremely strong oppositions that end up fading, because they realize, for example, that pedestrian areas do not kill commerce, rather the opposite”, Belliard points out.

With bicycles it is not being easier. Historian Frédéric Héran, author of Retour of the byciclette (The return of the bicycle), he remembered in L’Obs that in France, which has an important automobile industry, “the industrialists managed to convince the French that the bicycle was something reserved for leisure or sport.” To this is added the limitation of the circulation space that has caused the crown tracks. Until today, many drivers remember all the ancestors of the councilor and her team when formidable traffic jams form at the entrances and exits of the city, where cars have seen how their space is sometimes reduced to just one lane, to favor to buses, which have one of their own, and bicycles, which take another. Some adjustments will have to be made, those responsible acknowledge, but there is no going back.

“We do not make a policy of promoting bikes because we love to ride a bicycle, but because we have a major problem of climate change and a health crisis: whether it is the coronavirus or pollution, everything is a package and a context that requires us to use modes of less polluting mobility and that allow us to reconquer space, remove concrete and put more nature, ”insists Belliard.

