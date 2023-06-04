Deutsche Wellei

06/04/2023 – 9:41 am

The bicycle has been central to the Dutch way of life, and now other cities are following suit. But the move away from cars is also meeting resistance. Groningen is a cyclist’s paradise. Very few cars roam the streets of the Dutch city, home to nearly 240,000 people. Instead, many residents use the extensive network of bike lanes and highways to get to their destination quickly and smoothly. “In the 1970s, the center of Groningen was totally different than it is today,” says Roeland van der Schaaf, a former city councilor specializing in urban development, remembering the car-filled streets of his youth. “We decided we had to stop. We chose to make a city traffic plan where our center was divided into four parts, and it was not possible to move from one part to another by car, only on foot or by bicycle.”

Van der Schaaf claims that Groningen was one of the first cities in Europe to rethink the use of the city center and consider human-centred planning. Today, it is ranked as one of the happiest cities in the world. “We asked people, ‘What kind of streets do you want?’ And that’s a different question than ‘Where do you want to park your car?’,” points out van der Schaaf. “And many people said: Oh, we like to see a street where children can play, where there are trees, where it’s easy to meet your neighbor. When you start with that question, the discussion changes.”

Since bicycles have become priority in Groningen, hardly anyone wears a helmet. Accidents are rare, and children often cycle to school alone. Thanks to free bike parking and affordable bike hire, many commuters in the area have also chosen to take the train into town and cycle to work from there.

Barcelona makes room to “move differently”

More and more other European cities are taking inspiration from Groningen’s pioneering concept. In Barcelona, ​​for example, the city has closed certain areas – known as “superblocks” – to car traffic. Exceptions were made for local residents and deliveries.

Crossroads that were once dominated by cars have been transformed into revitalized green squares, with benches and safe places for children to play. Residents are happy to sit with a book or chat with friends, enjoying the space without the traffic noise.

“The benefits are superior, without a doubt,” said a parent pushing a stroller through a square crowded with children playing near the Sant Antoni Market. “Above all, these people are bringing the city to life. People feel more in control of the street, and the truth is that you feel much more alive than before.”

By 2030, the Spanish metropolis wants to transform a total of 500 neighborhoods and close one out of every three streets to car traffic. “This will reduce noise and air pollution, especially carbon dioxide emissions, and improve the health and quality of life of the city’s nearly 6 million inhabitants,” underlines Janet Sanz, deputy mayor in charge of ecology, urbanism and mobility.

“What has to happen on our streets is for people to get more space to walk around, play or carry out economic activities”, he says. “But we also need more space for public transport, for cycling and getting around differently.”

Paris wants to bring life back to the city

Paris has also introduced plans to support the climate, sustainable transport and improve quality of life by ceding space previously reserved for car traffic to pedestrians and cyclists. At the same time, it is doubling the city’s subway network to cover around 450 kilometers. With over 12 million inhabitants, the French capital is the most populous city in Europe.

Where cars once clogged traffic, joggers now crowd the banks of the Seine in an area completely free of vehicle traffic. “Only pedestrians and cyclists can use this space”, says cyclist Altis Play. “It’s bringing a lot of life.”

The plans were championed by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who, since taking office in 2014, has overseen the construction of more than 1,000 kilometers of bike lanes and lowered the general speed limit in the city to 30 kilometers per hour. To improve the city’s air quality, diesel-powered cars will be banned from the city from next year, and from 2030, only electric vehicles will be allowed within city limits.

“The role of bicycles in a city like Paris is very important. The role of cars is not an important factor in the center of cities, in the high-density zone”, evaluates Carlos Moreno, urban planner and professor at the Sorbonne University.

“Critics should be taken seriously”

More and more cities are following the lead of Groningen, Barcelona and Paris, but many drivers are critical of the proposals. They are not happy with plans to take space away from cars to create more space for bicycles and pedestrians – especially when the plans are first presented.

Olga Iban, who owns a Porsche garage in central Barcelona, ​​misses the city’s old circulation plan, which she calls “practically perfect”.

“Before, you could cross Barcelona in 35 minutes at most,” he says. “Now it takes 1 hour and 45 minutes.”

Nuria Paricio, head of a local tourism association in Barcelona, ​​is concerned about what the new focus on cyclists will do for the local economy. “We are designating superblocks without even doing an economic impact report, which we asked for from the beginning”, she says, adding that Barcelona’s old layout, a successful plan and “studied around the world”, need not have been changed.

“What we see in all these changes is that people resist. We have to take this seriously. They resist, because some people will miss something”, explains Marco te Brommelstroet, professor of urban mobility at the University of Amsterdam.

But because of the increasing use of the car, he added, “children have been losing their freedom for decades, but they don’t have a voice.” He compares the current heated discussions to debates in the Netherlands in the 1970s and 1980s, when cities like Groningen began to rethink their streets. Lessons learned at the time left him optimistic that those plans could work elsewhere.

EU encourages cycling ‘revolution’

Frans Timmermans, the EU’s head of climate policy, spoke of the cycling “revolution” in Europe in June 2022 – a development that was, in part, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. With many people working from home, cities around the world have given up some of their empty lanes of traffic to other forms of transport. And in many places this change has become permanent.

Last February, the European Parliament voted almost unanimously to double the number of kilometers cycled in Europe by 2030. The European Commission now wants to develop a cycling strategy for the bloc and declare 2024 the European Year of Cycling.

“Cycling has not only increased in Europe, but across the world,” said Angela Francke, a professor specializing in cycling and local mobility at the University of Kassel, Germany. “The e-bike caught on. Even people who aren’t in top shape can use e-bikes to climb hills and cover longer distances,” she tells DW.

Electric bicycles have driven the transition to cycling for many people and have helped make it easier to reach many urban destinations by bicycle than by car. “Most trips are under 5 kilometers, and the bicycle is the fastest means of transport for these trips,” says Francke.

