Dubai (Etihad)

The Cycling Federation renewed its partnership with Al Qudra Sports Services Company for the new season, after the great success over the past two seasons, in managing the electronic timing system for the Federation’s races, including road and mountain bikes.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Yasser Al Dokhi, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation, Mohammed Al Kamali, General Manager of Al Qudra Sports Services Company, his deputy Badr Ibrahim Al Zarouni, and Facheh, Technical Director of the Cycling Federation, at the Federation’s headquarters at Zayed Racecourse in Sharjah.

Yasser Al-Dokhi stressed that the new agreement includes carrying out a number of tasks that contribute to the advancement of racing, including promoting the races, encouraging the community to participate, through the means available to Al Qudra Company, and managing and operating the electronic timing system in road races for the men’s and mountain bike categories.

Al-Dokhi pointed out that contracting with the company in the beginning was a great challenge, and a step forward for the cycling federation’s races, in calculating timings and managing the races with great precision and speed, which contributed to improving the races and increasing the participation rate among community members.