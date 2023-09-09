Dubai (Etihad)

The cycling team delegation arrived in Oman, to participate in the third “Salalah Tour” for cycling, which begins today and continues until September 13, with the participation of 78 players from 13 teams, over 4 stages of 500 km, and the youth of the Emirates are looking to maintain the Tour title. Which he won last year.

The Salalah Tour was included in the International Federation’s “calendar”, and it is the last stop for preparation before traveling to the Asian Games. The team is participating with a delegation that includes Yousef Mirza, technical director, in addition to riders Ahmed Al Mansouri, Saif Al Kaabi, Jaber Al Mansouri, Abdullah Jassim, Abdullah Al Hammadi and Abdul Rahman Al Balushi. , bicycle mechanic and masseur for the team.

The team coach and head of the delegation, Youssef Mirza, confirmed the players’ readiness to participate in the Tour, which always comes at the beginning of the sports season, as the players continued their training, in addition to intense participation, during the past three months, during which the players searched for continental and global achievements, after participating in the Asian track championships. And the road, and also the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow.

On the other hand, two teams from the Emirates are also participating in the tour, namely Shabab Al-Ahly and the Al-Wathba Cycling Team.