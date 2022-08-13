The bicycle is one of the most practical and economic means of transport that we can use, both in our day to day and in the place of vacation rest. It is an effective form of transport, especially over short distances, and very ecological in the case of using its 100% electric variant. In the latter case, it allows for steeper and longer routes with little effort, a perfect option for visiting a city. The electric scooter has also become a fast, safe and reliable means of transport. For this reason, and taking advantage of the fact that there are increasingly safer infrastructures for pedestrians, cyclists and users of electric scooters, this type of mobility will save parking times, fuel, as well as spending on public transport tickets, for example.

In addition, they are vehicles, called personal mobility because of the

General direction of traffic (DGT), which can be rented, but there are also several folding models that can be purchased and transported in the car or motorhome and used at the final destination, especially to reach those corners or landscapes that

on four wheels it is almost impossible to reach. Although for the more adventurous there are four-wheel options for hiking trails or reaching the peak of a mountain on rocky paths.

For this task, ATVs, like the

Kymco MXU 300They are the perfect companion. Very safe, robust and easy to handle without prior experience – a B car license is required – it is approved for two people and has all the necessary equipment and amenities. It has two front and rear luggage racks – with a load capacity of 20 and 30 kilos, respectively – and a 12-volt power outlet and USB input.

Kymco MXU 300 /



FAQ



As far as bicycles and scooters are concerned, brands such as Peugeot, Velca and Invicta Electric have to their credit

models adapted to every need and taste.

In the case of Peugeot, the eLC01 models stand out, very efficient thanks to their 8-speed transmission and a range of up to 70 kilometres. Handy and agile in the city thanks to its compact dimensions, it is a comfortable vehicle, with its sprung seat. Its handy ‘Racktime’ luggage rack allows you to quickly attach bags and travel items, a very handy feature when you’re on holiday. With a price of 1,499 euros, there is also an option for the road and

even for the little ones -called Junior-.

For its part, and with 100% Spanish origin, Fisterra and Gata, in addition to being two of the most famous capes in Spain, which cross the entire peninsula from vertex to vertex, now give their name to the first two models of electric bicycles. of the leading Spanish brand of

Velca electric mopeds. Both models have an electric motor and a range of assistance that reaches 70 km thanks to their removable LG batteries that barely weigh 2 kg. Another of the most striking features of Velca electric bicycles is their weight. With the battery included, the Gata model barely weighs 14 kg.

Velca Finisterre /



FAQ



Another reference mark is

Invicta Electric, which has a wide portfolio of scooters, tricycles, scooters and e-bikes. A good option within this range is the Ilark electric scooter, very comfortable due to its saddle and three wheels and its folding system; efficient due to its 25 km of zero-emission autonomy, and easy to drive without the need for any type of license or license.

Traffic regulations



Given the growing demand and use of this type of vehicle, the traffic law has become strict, with

fines of up to 500 euros, depending on the infraction, its seriousness and its consequences. In the first place, you cannot wear headphones, nor use your mobile phone or any other device while you are driving, under a penalty of 200 euros.

electric scooters /



FAQ



They are approved with a single seat, so two passengers cannot go, it is mandatory to wear a helmet and they cannot circulate on the sidewalks either – circulation on interurban roads, crossings, motorways, dual carriageways or urban tunnels is also prohibited, also punishable with 200 euros. Driving under the influence of alcohol is also prohibited, with a rate of 0.0 for minors.

Likewise, the agency recommends the use of bells and lighting.