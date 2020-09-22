For nearly six months, the truck Mickael Filhon crosses the countryside of the country Royan. AT 46 years old, this former employee of a large chain of stores de sport embarked on the repair of bikes home. “Most of the work is still in the workshop, when there are emergency cases, I work with customers. We have a good time with the customer, I’m not alone in front of the bike“, explains the autoentrepreneur.



AT Corme-Lock, (Charente Maritime), a customer called him about a brake problem on his electric bike. The home service is particularly appreciated. “There are very long delays in the stores so I called on Mickael because he comes and repairs on site“, reports Jean-Marc Knife point, his client. Cycling has made a comeback in the hearts of French and the phone calls prove it. Mickael Filhon receives 10 to 15 calls per day. Some customers even come directly into his workshop, so you have to keep up. In average, he repairs four bikes a day. This sustained pace is supported by the 50 euro boost from the government to allow everyone to have their old bike repaired.

