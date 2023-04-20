The first image that comes to mind when thinking about the tires of a bicycle is that they are round, right? Well, you will be surprised to know that a Ukrainian engineer has managed to create a bicycle with square wheels and the best thing is that these are fully functional, that is, you can move normally.

There is no doubt that technological advances do not stop, and while many focus on the virtual world, there are those who put all their ingenuity into things in the tangible world, as demonstrated by the invention of a Ukrainian engineer.

through the “The Q” channel on the YouTube video platform A clip was posted in which the latest invention of the computer was officially presented to the entire world. engineer Sergii Gordieevthese are completely square bicycle wheels.

We recommend you

In the images that are seen in the recording, you can see the system and structure that the professional used to make the square wheels really advance the bicycle.

How do square tires work?

Thus it can be seen that The invention works thanks to the fact that it has an internal tread, that is, the wheels have a mechanism similar to that of tanks and other heavy vehicle systems..

Likewise, it stands out that the material with which square bicycle tires are made is much thicker than that used for circular wheels, since everything is part of the mechanism that makes movement possible.

According to the European engineer, the square wheels are attached to the chassis, leaving a fixed structure with a couple of screws. Once done, the track type belt will move without any problem.

“This concept fully works and you can ride and do spins. Creating and installing square wheels on a bicycle has been one of the craziest projects we have ever built,” says the publication made on the YouTube platform.

The Ukrainian engineer’s invention could not only be limited to bicycle tires, but could also be used in the future in other types of mobile units, such as motorcycles.