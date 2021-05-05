Torrenueva Costa Town Hall has installed a ‘bicycle station’ in town, in front of the Plaza de las Marismas.

These installations are a sort of repair point for cyclists to sort out any problems that they might have. The idea comes about because of the rise in the number of people who have taken up cycling both as a sport and as a form of leisure / tourism.

It’s not only residents on the Costa Tropical, but also tourists from further inland and even those that come to Spain to have a cycling holiday.

The bike station has all sorts of tools that a bike user might need to carry out a minor repairs, such as a puncture or an adjustment. There’s even a safe place to leave a bicycle.

“Every day, dozens of cyclists pass through our municipality on the N-340; some from neighboring towns such as Motril and Almuñécar, as well as some from the city of Granada, ”explained the Mayor, Plácido Lara, adding,“ with this bicycle station, which is first on on the coast, we wish to open up to cycle tourism and encourage other nearby towns to do the same. “

(News: Torrenueva Costa, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)