The e-bike is an important driver for the bicycle industry. Last year, sales of e-bikes even accounted for more than 80 percent of the turnover of the entire bicycle industry, according to the latest figures. An electric two-wheeler would cost an average of 2,574 euros in 2023, 95 euros more than the year before.
Edwin van der Aa
