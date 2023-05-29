Anyone who suffers a bicycle breakdown during the Eleven Cities Bicycle Tour that will grip Friesland on Monday, is eagerly awaiting them: the mobile bicycle repairmen. They support the 15,000 cyclists during the 235 cycling kilometers. And how.
Josselin Curtain
Latest update:
29-05-23, 20:12
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Bicycle #repairmen #hope #encounter #tandems #Eleven #Cities #Bicycle #Tour #threeseater
Leave a Reply