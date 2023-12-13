The bicycle rental service in Murcia is now working again. After being unusable since early Monday morning due to a computer failure, the company providing the system has fixed the failure that affected the MuyBici dealership, which is now operational again.

This was announced by the manager of the bicycle company, Carlos Baile, who, after apologizing for the incident, announced that he will extend the free subscription for those who had it since the beginning of the campaign, for three more days.

Likewise, he encouraged all those users who have any problem with the subscription or the service to contact the company at the telephone number 868 35 05 06 or by writing to the email account [email protected] and they will be assisted by the competent technicians from the Bicycle Office to resolve the incident.

The system provider informed MuyBici that they had had “a physical problem, with the 'hardware', in their data center in Madrid,” explained Baile, who pointed out that it was “the first time” that something like this had happened “in the past.” nine years” that they have worked with them.

At the end of September, the concessionaire renewed its entire fleet, with 600 new vehicles distributed across the 60 stations located throughout the city. During the first days of the service being free, its use has doubled, registering 763 users during the first four days of the campaign. The stations at the Floridablanca Garden, Pío Baroja Avenue, in the Infante Juan Manuel neighborhood, and the one located at the Regional Library are the ones that have concentrated the most demand.