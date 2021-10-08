D.he streets are full, the people are annoyed. Motorists versus cyclists and vice versa. It is a conflict-ridden area for which Jana Kühl develops new ideas and trains young people. “Only when the offers are consistently attractive do people voluntarily get on their bikes. Many find it difficult to make changes, ”says the scientist. She holds one of seven newly created cycling professorships and has been the first professor of cycle traffic management at Ostfalia University of Applied Sciences in Salzgitter since November 2020. Your title is bulky. “It’s about: How do you get mobility to work for different people, needs-based thinking, combined with the task of strengthening the cycling infrastructure,” says the university professor, who studied geography in Kiel and did her doctorate at TU Dortmund University. “Cycle traffic has potential that is not used sufficiently.”

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Young People Write”.

The location of your own college poses a problem. The distances are long, many drive up by car. For convenience or in the absence of alternatives. “The students are interested, they have accepted it surprisingly well in an automotive region. We are currently in an exciting phase of upheaval. We are socialized on the car, the self-image that has grown over decades is now being shaken, ”says the mobility specialist.