D.he Bundestag member Gero Storjohann actually wanted to spend a weekend in Berlin recently and be on the bike a lot with his wife. “Go on vacation where others work,” he laughs. “But the weather thwarted our plans.” He works in Berlin himself, in a certain way, as a member of parliament. The CDU man has been sitting in the Bundestag for almost two decades, representing constituency 8, the Bad Segeberg region, Schleswig-Holstein, and the Hamburg area.

He likes to ride his bike, if possible once a day around his home village, about ten kilometers. Even on vacation he is on the bike, along the rivers. Of course, he knows the Elbe Cycle Route, the most popular cycle route in Germany. But he was also on the Danube by bike, on the Moselle, the Lahn. In Berlin he lives in Wedding, it is about four kilometers to the Bundestag, which is an ideal bike route in terms of length. “Many MPs now come by bike. I still remember the time when Hans-Christian Ströbele of the Greens was still considered unique when he drove up to the Bundestag on his bike. That’s long over. “