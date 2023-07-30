Desire for freedom and movement, full of emotions during the holidays. Among the summer reading proposals for adults, those dedicated to two wheels stand out, especially the bicycle. These are guides and books to get on the saddle with the right spirit, proposed by the publishing house Edicycle.

“Bicycle Heaven – Of angels, bicycles and celestial roads” Of John Casalegno (206 pages, 16 euros) is an original and creative book, a collection of twenty adventurous stories featuring racing, children’s, electric, gravel, rediscovered, artistic and imagined bicycles. When bikes die do they go to heaven or hell? If you ask the protagonist bike that, like a Dante with frame and crank, finds himself pedaling in the Empyrean, coming across his fellows of all types and backgrounds. Wandering through the celestial roads, he will come across poignant and heroic stories, bikes that bear witness to suffering and conquests, which have had exceptional women, men and artists on their saddles, who have shared efforts and dreams, desires and defeats.

“The origins of the bicycle” Of Alfredo Azzini (224 pages, 25 euros) is a detailed historical reconstruction dedicated to the bicycle. This amazing vehicle is now experiencing its third youth, it is a symbol of sustainable locomotion but its origins are now lost in the mists of centuries. What could a bicycle have to do with a volcanic eruption on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean? What mystery surrounds the invention of the crank and why is there no patent in Paris, the city that first saw the velocipede whizzing along its boulevards? What role did an upper-class family of shipowners play in the manufacture of bicycles? How did the velocipede arrive in Italy and why did its production develop in Milan? Who were the creators of the invention of pneumatic tires and many other mechanisms that are still fundamental on our cars today? An in-depth analysis of the history of the bicycle updated with all the most modern research carried out worldwide has been missing in Italy since 1946. The editorial project which is proposed in two volumes (the first, dedicated to technical evolution; the second, dedicated to social and sporting evolution) finally fills this historical gap.

It is always of Build it “The endless roads of the Vespa – Small wheels to go far” Of Lorenzo Franchini (96 pages, 9.50 euros), a tribute to the Vespa, not only as a style icon. The “Little travel philosophy” series leads the author, a passionate Vespa rider, to explore the charm of this mythical vehicle, with a strong personality and inimitable style, capable of being a special travel companion for moving around the world’s roads, as inspire the pen of important authors or the imagination of famous artists.

But the proposals for summer readings also concern young and very young people.

LITTLE ONES

Dr. Albert presents “The First Book of the Cosmos” Of Sheddar Kaid-Salah and Eduard Altarriba (Erickson, 64 pages, 16 euros), an engaging illustrated book dedicated to primary school boys and girls curious to find out more about astronomy. The book is a fascinating journey through the life of the universe, from birth to possible end, trying to unravel some of its mysteries.

Two illustrated to read under the umbrella or, al fresco, in the countryside, branded Rizzoli: “There is no one like you” Of Jutta Langreuter And Stephanie Dahle (18 euros) is the tender story of a family of rabbits and other woodland animals dedicated to the bond that unites everyone to the most special person there is: the mother. “Ode to an onion” by Alexandria Giardino and Felicita Sala (18 euros) is a very sweet album dedicated to Pablo Neruda and the magic of little things. Pablo has been invited to lunch by Matilde. Her friend has a wonderful garden, where tomatoes, fennel, peaches and roses grow. But where Matilde sees love and hope, the gloomy poet finds only pain and sadness. Until an onion, humble and shining, reminds him that happiness also exists in the world.

“Arrest the pig!” Of Emilia Bandelillustrated by Giorgia Marras (Feltrinelli Kids, 140 pages, 13 euros), is a hilarious story, which happened a long time ago, in the Middle Ages, when men were very different from those of today. Among the many things of that time that seem unlikely to us today was the custom of putting animals on trial. The poor beasts could even end up on the gallows. And who were the main defendants of these singular processes? The pigs!

“The Book of Forgotten Arts” Of Elaine Batiste, Nataie Crowley, Chris Duriez (Rizzoli, 102 pages, 19.90 euros) is a wonderful collection of activities for hands and mind. A book to learn the pastimes of the past and discover that today you can have fun just like then: you can learn how to cook a cake, make an outdoor bonfire, sew and embroider, but also build a birdhouse. grow herbs and make a paper airplane.

“The Porcelain Nymph” Of Isabel Allendeillustrated by Mariachiara Di Giorgio (Feltrinelli, 94 pages, 15 euros) is a story about the wonder of little things. The protagonists are a sad little man with a monotonous and gray life, a mysterious shop where the statue of a nymph comes to life. The encounter will bring color into their lives.

“You” Of David Morosinotto And Nicolas Pitz (Rizzoli, 400 pages, 12.50 euros) is a graphic novel starring Cameron: recently arrived in Montemorso, he doesn’t know a word of Italian. His only distraction is the kayak. One day, while he is on the lake, suddenly a noise shakes the air, a red flash lights up the sky and the canoe capsizes. Someone dives in and helps him swim towards the shore: it’s Blu, a beautiful and fearless girl, eyes the color of the sky. Joining her are Abel, Lea and Tilly.

Four novelties by Geronimo Stilton, published by Piemmeto be read by the sea or in the mountains: “It’s all the mammoth’s fault” is an epic adventure through time through the characters that have made history, a super mission to live together with the super mouse journalist. It is part of the “Time Travel – Prehistory” series. Suddenly the earth began to shake and we saw huge galloping animals arrive… For a thousand mozzarellas, they were mammoths! “Quo vadis, Geronimo?” (125 pages, 7.90 euros) is part of the Time Travel – Ancient Rome series. A race with chariots, a banquet in a luxurious villa, a day at the spa are the ingredients of the story. “Four mice for a mummy”, from the Time Travel – Ancient Egypt series (122 pages, 7.90 euros), is an epic adventure through time through the characters who have shaped history. Ancient Egypt is a fantastic place, which Geronimo is lucky enough to know thanks to a journey through time organized by Professor Volt. “A mouse in the water” (128 pages, 10.80 euros) is an exciting story. “When I accepted Grandpa Torquato’s invitation for a surprise vacation, I never imagined what awaited me. I found myself participating in the most absurd competition ever, with diving, swimming and diving in the water… freezing!” says Geronimo Stilton.

“Red Snow” Of Ferdinand Albertazzi And Sebastiano Ruiz Mignone (Clarifications, 135 pages, 14.90 euros) is a thriller to be read in one breath. In a cold Turin covered with snowflakes, Vlady grows up with his policeman mother and his uncle Lafortezza, police commissioner.

“The Betrothed” is part of the series “The Easy Classics”, told by Carlo Scataglini; to illustrate it is Marco Bonatti (Erickson, 140 pages, 11.90 euros). The text of this version edited by Carlo Scataglini, one of the greatest Italian experts in the field of facilitated teaching, proposes cognitive organizers and important facilitators in each chapter, which also allow those who have difficulty following the reading and understanding the meaning of the literary text. .

“Wish – Make a wish” Of Lauren Katethe author of the bestselling Fallen series (Rizzoli, 235 pages, 16.50 euros) is a novel that questions why things really are, it is an engaging story in which friendship triumphs. Phoebe is a little fairy who grants wishes and doesn’t believe in children

BIG

“Bad. Lady M” Of Francis Carofiglio (Feltrinelli, 212 pages, 17 euros) is an exciting thriller set in London in the 1930s. The protagonists are an inquisitive psychiatrist, an ambiguous and beautiful actress and a friend in danger. A trail of blood that leads from the underworld to the door of the nightmare investigator.

“Broken Heart Island” Of Sophie Anderson (Rizzoli, 406 pages, 17 euros) is set on the island of Morovia. The harmony that has always reigned there is only a memory: the alkonont, the bird-men native to the island, have been relegated to the swamps, while humans are forbidden to have any contact with them. Captain Ilya and his friends argue that the magic of song, the power of the alkonost, is dangerous and must therefore be repressed at any cost. Thirteen-year-old Lin and her father Nightingale also had to leave their home, saying goodbye to Silver, Uncle Clay, and their other human friends, to hide in the Swamp of Affliction.

“Someone said… vegetable cooking” Of Andrew New Year (Blacksmiths, 192 pages, 16.92 euros) is a book of recipes and advice for healthy and tasty eating. Growing up in a family of greengrocers, Andrea New Year’s Eve has always had a great passion for fruit and vegetables and enjoys experimenting with new dishes every day. In this book, organized according to the seasons of the year, the author has collected his favorite recipes of him, both savory and sweet, all colorful and full of taste.