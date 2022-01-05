Officers launched an investigation after a tip and found the bike on the street. “We immediately conducted a neighborhood search and a forensic investigation,” said a police spokesperson. “Obviously we would like to know how the bike got there. That is why we are now again calling on people to come up with information that can help us further.”

On Tuesday evening, the TV program Opsporing Verzocht showed images of a bicycle that closely resembled the two-wheeler with which Esmee was last seen on Thursday 30 December near the Vijf Meiplein. Within 24 hours, this resulted in more than a hundred tips, also about the bicycle. “This finding could be an important step in our investigation,” said the police spokesman. Relatives of Esmee have been informed about the discovery of the means of transport.

The body of the teenager reported missing on Thursday evening was found on Friday just before 9.30 am by passers-by in bushes at Leiden Lammenschans station. That same day, the police arrested a 32-year-old from Leiden. He is suspected of fornication and manslaughter or murder.

The place where the bicycle was found, the Van Riebeeckhof, is quite a distance from the place where Esmee was last seen and from the riding school in Leiden (Elza Hoeve) where she came almost daily to take care of her beloved horses.’

