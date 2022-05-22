Bicycle navigation The incomprehensible mocha paid Finland the European Championship medal – the navigator took the wrong map with him

The performance of the Finnish team was rejected when Samuel Pökälä navigated from the wrong map.

Finland number one team Marika Hara, Teemu Kaksonen and Samuel Pökälä went to medal expectation in the mixed message of cycling in the Lithuanian European Championships, but the trio experienced rejection at the finish.

Pökälä took the wrong map for the anchor section.

“The performance of the number one team in the post was strong, but an annoying human error paid the medal, and unfortunately our organizers did not even notice the wrong map was taken when leaving the anchor section. But here is now a couple of months to go to the World Championships, and it is good to continue training on these grounds, ”the head coach of the national team Mika Hakkinen opened the bulletin.

Second team Ruska Saarela, Juha Lilja and Andre Haga ranked sixth and just over five minutes behind the victorious Czech Republic.