The Italian bicycle market recorded a sharp contraction in 2023, with a drop in sales of 23% compared to the previous year, reaching just over 1.3 million units sold.

This is the picture that emerged from the Confindustria ANCMA report (Motorcycle Accessories Association), presented during the fourth edition of the Emoving Days in Milan.

Traditional bicycles have suffered a decline of 24%, stopping at 1,090,000 pieces, while e-bikes saw their sales decrease by 19%, with 273,000 units sold. Despite this, the comparison with 2019 still shows a 24% increase in total turnover, indicating long-term industry resilience.

In response to this market downturn, ANCMA launched the “Ora Pedala” campaign, with the aim of promoting the use of bicycles through a series of both institutional and commercial initiatives. The initiative aims to address potential new users through promotions, discounts and private incentives, and to underline the importance of greater infrastructural and cultural support for cycling in Italy.

The president of ANCMA, Mariano Roman, underlined the importance of moving from incentives for purchase to those for use, asking the Government and local institutions for greater commitment in promoting the culture of cycling and in the development of more adequate cycling infrastructures.

The analysis also highlighted the latest market trends, with a predominance of e-city bikes and e-mtbs among pedal-assisted bicycles, which now represent 25% of overall sales in the sector.

Despite the reduction in overall production, which saw a drop below 2 million pieces, the sector maintains a positive trade balance and continues to represent an important component of the Italian manufacturing industry, with over 20,000 employees and around 250 active companies, mostly SMEs.

The “Now Pedala” campaign and ANCMA's appeal to the Government they reflect the sector's willingness to proactively address current challenges, focusing on greater awareness of cycling and investments aimed at improving the country's cycling infrastructure.