The bicycle commerce in Germany grew strongly through the Corona disaster – and due to the excessive demand for bicycles, e-bikes and repairs, it continues to count on good enterprise.

“We’re assuming that many sellers will shut 2020 with an excellent outcome – no matter how the previous couple of months have developed,” mentioned Tobias Hempelmann, board member of the Affiliation of German Two-Wheeler Commerce (VDZ) of the German Press Company. The Federal Statistical Workplace emphasised that the trade – in addition to the commerce in sports activities and tenting objects – is a “clear Corona winner within the mobility sector”.

In view of the nice order state of affairs in lots of firms, the VDZ expects whole gross sales progress within the double-digit share vary for 2020 in comparison with the earlier 12 months. Most bike outlets needed to shut briefly in the beginning of the season in March and April within the Corona disaster. Nevertheless, as a result of robust demand within the following months, the gross sales hole was caught up in lots of locations after just a few months, as introduced by a number of bicycle commerce associations. Solely supply bottlenecks for bikes and items may decelerate the gross sales surge till the tip of the 12 months, it mentioned.

“We’re assuming that progress – regardless of Corona – has elevated even additional this 12 months, as a result of Corona had a optimistic impact on the bicycle trade,” mentioned Dirk Sexauer from the Affiliation for Service and Bicycle (VSF). This evaluation is supported by figures from the Federal Statistical Workplace (Destatis). After the shops reopened, revenues within the trade – together with sports activities and tenting objects – shot up by 56.1 % in Might 2020 in comparison with the earlier month. In response to the statisticians’ calculations, June 2020 was nonetheless considerably greater than the identical month final 12 months with a 29.2 % enhance in gross sales. In response to VSF, the bicycle commerce alone had a complete turnover of 6.3 billion euros in 2019.

For a lot of clients, the nice location of the bicycle trade continues to be related to lengthy ready occasions for fashions and repairs in some locations. “The intensive use of bicycles has one run on the workshops, which nobody was in a position to deal with and which couldn’t be compensated so rapidly, “mentioned VDZ board member Hempelmann. Particular person firms nonetheless reported ready occasions of months for restore appointments.



In response to the VDZ, the backlog can hardly be decreased within the quick time period, as many sellers nonetheless lack specialist service workers. “I do not know of any bicycle supplier who is not on the lookout for specialists and trainees within the workshop,” mentioned Hempelmann. In response to VSF info, the ready occasions have not too long ago decreased once more.

In response to the associations, there are nonetheless bottlenecks, particularly in metropolitan areas, as a very massive variety of individuals there not too long ago switched from public transport to bicycles. The trade has additionally benefited from the pattern in the direction of vacationing with bicycles in Germany. If you’re at the moment on the lookout for a brand new bike, try to be versatile along with your dream mannequin, suggested David Eisenberger from the Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV). “Anybody who isn’t so stipulated can get the best autos from each mannequin group from mountain bikes to metropolis bikes. Possibly you will not get them right away on the supplier across the nook, however have to look a bit.”

Whereas bicycle retailers can barely sustain with demand – general, in keeping with Destatis calculations, gross sales of bicycle, sports activities and tenting items retailers rose by 6.8 % within the first half of the 12 months, calendar and seasonally adjusted in comparison with the second half of 2019 – automobile revenues went down – Retail and auto restore outlets considerably decreased. In response to the knowledge, it was primarily the auto commerce that was affected, with a decline of round 18 %. Because of the restrictions to struggle the corona virus, the gross sales rooms of the automotive sellers have been briefly not allowed to open.

