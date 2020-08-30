NNot least because of the increasingly powerful chassis and downhill-oriented geometries, the safety demands of off-road cyclists are increasing. In addition, the number of those who want to compete with gravity is growing. From bike parks to forest autobahns, there is now a consensus that one should never ride without head protection. The helmet is established.

A look at new models such as the Bontrager Rally Wave Cel reveals that something is not only going on in the head but also under the helmet shells. From the outside, the helmet hardly differs from other representatives of its kind. In our case, matt black, generously ventilated , equipped with an adjustable umbrella and a deeply drawn-down shell to protect the back of the head. Typical mountain bike helmet. But under the obligatory Styrofoam, a special structure emerges. Wave Cel is the name of this construct, which makes the helmet appear a bit voluminous, but is intended to guarantee the wearer a plus in safety.

The way it works, the cell structure is nothing more than a crumple zone that completely encloses the head above the ears. Wave Cel was conceived by a biomechanics engineer and an orthopedic surgeon with the intention of preventing bike-specific head injuries. According to the manufacturer, the honeycomb structure can be bent, compressed and shifted to absorb the forces that occur in an accident. During development, special attention was paid to reducing rotational forces, which are absorbed by the three-dimensional, flexible dome inside the helmet. So much for the theory.









Photo gallery



In the test

:



Bontrager Rally Wave Cel





At this point it has to be mentioned that we fail to pass the practical impact test, but that we also feel very comfortable and safe with the helmet on ambitious descents. The weight of 391 grams in size M is quickly forgotten, the fit leaves a good impression, but no impression. This is mainly due to the fine-grained and height-adjustable, so-called Boa system on the back of the head, with which the helmet can literally be adjusted in no time. The padded interior is removable and inconspicuous in the best sense of the word. Sufficient ventilation is provided for self-worked vertical meters, and downhill-oriented drivers enjoy the option of wearing goggles: the field of vision is large enough for this, and the edges on the back of the head keep the goggle strap in check. A nice side effect of the Wave-Cel structure is the sifting of insects. At least the larger representatives are kept away from the head – passive safety, so to speak.

The helmet costs 149.99 euros. The money seems to be well invested, especially since the manufacturer would replace the helmet that was damaged by possible fall damage free of charge in the first year after purchase.