The extension of the anti-crisis decree approved on Monday by the Council of Ministers extends until July, under the same terms as until now, the discounts of at least 50% on public transport dependent on the communities, as well as free trains. Cercanías, Media Distancia and Avant for frequent users. But, in addition, this decree includes a new measure related to transportation: aid for municipalities that reduce by half, throughout the year 2025, the prices of your urban bicycle rental services, such as Bicimad in Madrid, Bicing in Barcelona, ​​Valenbisi in Valencia or Sevici in Seville.

The aid scheme is practically identical to the one that has been in force since 2022 to subsidize public transport dependent on communities and municipalities (metro or bus services, for example). The Government offers cover the amount equivalent to 30% of the total reduction to councils that agree to reduce the price of subscriptions for their bicycle-sharing services by at least 50%. The only condition is that the other 20% of the price reduction is paid by the city council that owns the service. Corporations that decide to use these funds will be required to maintain the discount throughout 2025.

