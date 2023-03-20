Monday, March 20, 2023, 10:48





The Bicihuerta Torreagüera sports project for this year 2023 has started. As always, those responsible have wanted to maintain support for athletes in grassroots categories. The team is made up of the following cyclists: Martín Bastida and Ainara Zapata, in cadets; Francisco Valera, Alejandro Hernández and Yoel Jiménez, in the junior category; Ramón Pablo Vicente and Miguel Vidal, in sub-23; Víctor Gómez, elite, and the masters that offer their experience Carlos Maestre, Jorge David Muñoz and Alejandro Montero. Technical assistance will be provided by Ramón Vicente, Jose María Lorca and Raúl Jiménez.

First Autonomous



Fuente Álamo returns to Preferential

EMF Fuente Álamo Gesa is the new Regional Preferred team, after winning the promotion tie against Santomera Fibranet. In the return match played last Saturday in a crowded El Limonar, the Fuentealameros tied at one, making good the minimum income they had achieved in the first leg (1-0). The team coached by Luis Cuadrado celebrated their success in style, with 200 fans traveling from Fuente Álamo.

Preferential



Molinense B sends Bala Azul to the 1st Regional

The 0-0 win at Playasol de Mazarrón, against Bala Azul, was enough for Molinense B to continue in Preferente for another year. Aimane’s goal in the first leg saved the category for Mario Martínez’s team. In a rough and tense game, Bala Azul suffered the expulsions of Vladimir and Santi Bernal, in the last fifteen minutes, and it was Molinense who missed several goal opportunities. With yesterday’s clash the competition in Regional Preference ends.

running challenge



Alejandro Córdoba and Ana Fernández win in Cieza

The Running Challenge 2023 faced a new appointment on Saturday. In this case, it allowed us to enjoy a unique spectacle, the explosion of color from the flowering of Cieza at the dawn of spring, with the dispute of the #cieza10K Floración 2023 test, with the start and finish line at the corner of the convent. In the men’s category, the athlete from CD Trail Bogarra Alejandro Córdoba won, with a time of 34.26. In the women’s section, the fastest in the long distance was the athlete from Rajaos Runners Alcantarilla Ana Fernández (44.28).