With information from Omar Coca / URPI-LR

The National Casts made up of the National Folk Ballet of Peru, the National Children’s Choir of Peru and the Bicentennial National Youth Symphony Orchestra, returned with the Bicentennial Tours after three years. This free concert was held on December 10 at the Segundo Aranda Torres stadium, in the city of Huacho, as the closing of the year for their presentations.

Chabuca Granda present at event

Within the framework of the commemorations for the 200 years of the independence of Peru, a great show called “Christmas Gala” under the creation and artistic direction of Fabricio Varela Travesí, where artists from the National Folkloric Ballet, the National Children’s Choir and the Bicentennial National Youth Symphony Orchestra performed, on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas festivities.

The party began at 7:30 p.m. with the attendance of more than 5,000 people. The public enjoyed a varied Christmas repertoire made up of 16 pieces that combined well-known Christmas carols such as “Tamborilero” and “Noche de Paz” and other outstanding songs by Chabuca Granda such as “Misterio” and “Quietud”.

Bicentennial Tour in Huacho. Photo. Omar Coca / The Republic

They seek to strengthen the national identity

Hildebrando Castro Pozo, executive director of the Bicentennial Project, stated that the purpose of this concert is to strengthen the national identity and will continue to optimally manage the following presentations, in order to promote activities that bring art and culture closer to more Peruvians, since Peru is a diverse country and competitive.

The Ministry of Culture, through the Bicentennial Special Project and the Directorate of National Casts, continues to promote equality in our country and diversify the cultural offer, emphasizing the local and regional through music, song and dance.