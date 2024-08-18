Ciudad Juarez.- As part of the celebration of Chihuahua’s 200 Years as a federal entity, the inauguration of the Bicentennial Dome took place today.

The event started this afternoon and will be open to the public from today, August 17th, until August 21st in Parque Central Oriente, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Inside, 180-degree projections are made and a visual tour of the most emblematic places in Chihuahua is offered.

The exhibition covers the eight cultural regions of the state: Desert, Conchos-San Pedro, Central Plains, Sierra-North, South, Border, Sierra Tarahumara and Paquimé.

This experience seeks to bring the cultural wealth of the state and raise awareness about the importance of preserving traditions, to create a space where technology and culture come together to offer a new perspective on the heritage of Chihuahua.