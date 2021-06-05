Bicentennial, the new cultural program broadcast by America Television, premiered successfully last Sunday. Due to this, the television house has decided to provide an additional space to the program conducted by Barbara Galleti.

“We are grateful for the reception and good comments that the program has received from the public,” said the host in a press release.

In addition, Galleti stressed the importance of Bicentennial to promote union between citizens. “Far from looking for our differences, we look for everything that unites us, which is undoubtedly the love of Peru,” added the communicator.

Every Sunday a new chapter of the program will be released at 2.00 pm To this will be added a delayed transmission on Saturdays at the end of the broadcast of The Artist of the Year.

Barbara galleti She said she was satisfied with the result of the premiere, and highlighted the content of the program, since Bicentennial seeks to give visibility to Peruvians who, with their life history, having assumed challenges and overcoming obstacles, have made the nation proud.

Mariana Ramírez del Villar, the producer and general director of the program, said that Bicentennial It was a personal project that she had longed to carry out for quite some time, which is why it has a special value for her.

Part of the team is also made up of Gloria Quiñonez, who is in charge of the journalistic investigation. Pro TV and América Televisión have joined in a co-production to make possible the transmission of this new cultural program.

