After a year of management of the Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (BICE) its head, José Ignacio de Mendiguren, and provided a report by way of balance on its contribution to the sectors of production and work as a public development bank.

In a 2020 marked at the global and local level by the health and economic impact generated by the COVID 19 pandemic, the Government established a set of public policies that made it possible to moderate its effects and sustain the sectors of the national productive network.

In this regard, De Mendiguren explained: “At the end of 2019, the bank showed a very compromised situation. The previous management had oriented the bank towards a model focused on infrastructure projects that proved unfeasible and the rate grid expelled the productive sector ”.

“What we did as soon as we assumed was to reorient all the bank’s tools to rebuild SMEs that had been hit by speculative macroeconomic conditions. First, we launch lines for working capital and payment of wages during the most difficult moments of the health emergency and now, starting with the reactivation of activities, we assist them with long-term investment loans and pre-financing of exports for the genuine generation of foreign exchange ”, he added.

In that sense, during 2020, the bank reduced average credit by 45%, which made it possible to reach a greater number of companies and increase the number of assisted SMEs by 50%.

For the first time in its history, BICE launched lines of working capital for the payment of salaries with which disbursed $ 3,000 millions, with the aim of reducing the impact that occurred in the payment chain of SMEs during the beginning of the pandemic.

BICE Trusts through the FOGAR (Argentine Guarantee Fund) of the Ministry of Productive Development, administered $ 120,000 million to guarantee the payment of salaries of the companies, through guarantees granted to all the banks of the financial system.

With the gradual opening of economic activities, BICE launched loans for $ 2 billion (20% for companies led by women) for productive investment with up to 7 years of term and two of grace. They have a discounted rate for the first three years.

Also, as part of its initiative to be close to the productive sectors and find new solutions for their financing needs, 100 meetings were held with chambers and companies from all over the country, in conjunction with provincial and municipal governments, with the aim of listening the financing needs of SMEs and provide credit tools.

