the mark of bic pens It has been on the market for over 70 years and has been a staple in classrooms, offices, and homes around the world. However, with the rise of technology and Artificial Intelligence, the company has faced new challenges to stay relevant in the market and its sales are expected to grow again.

But thanks to one new trend in academiaBic has found an opportunity to regain its position as the leader in the pen market, and thus its sales grow again.

Now, some teachers are starting to ask their students to submit handwritten work to avoid using AI tools, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can generate high-quality texts.

This to prevent students from being dependent on artificial intelligence, young people have been asked to return to the use of the famous BIC stationery item, likewise, encourage them to make their notes in an organized way and pay attention to classes .

Since ChatGPT among the challenges it faces is the strong controversy that is increasingly used and begins to create dependence on technology, and authors have warned that this can risk that people make less cognitive effort.

Although the technologies have their advantages, the ease of ChatGPT has led to extensive analysis that has led to the conclusion that it can contract Negative effects in various areas since having an online conversation system, developed by AI, avoids tasks related to language, since everything is done systematically.

This new trend has led to an increase in the demand for pens and pencils in the market, which has directly benefited Bic, given the strategy to prevent students from being so aware of Artificial Intelligence.

Bic’s CFO, Chad Spooner, has expressed that this new trend represents a great opportunity for the brand, since it can reposition its products as a fundamental tool in the process of learning and developing fine motor skills.

bic has been a leading brand in the pens and pencils market for decades, and has managed to remain relevant despite technological advances, since it became an icon of popular writing, since although generations learn in different ways, writing is still necessary.

In addition to its traditional products, the company has ventured into other markets, such as lighters and razors, which have contributed to its sales growth.

In 2022, Bic had sales of 2.23 billion euros, which represented an increase of 14% compared to the previous year.

The company has been working on improving the quality of its products and on innovating in the design and technology of its pens and pencils to stay competitive in the market.

In addition, it has implemented marketing and advertising strategies to highlight the advantages of writing by hand, such as the development of memory and creativity.

In conclusion, the new trend of writing by hand in the academic field has represented a unique opportunity for bic to regain its position as a market leader in pens and pencils.

We recommend you read:

The company has managed to stay relevant despite technological advances and has found new ways to innovate and grow in the market, from which it is believed that it will be able to benefit.