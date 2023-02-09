Bibliomania it’s a sleeve written and illustrated by Macchiro/Obaru. It has a single volume of 328 pages, composed of twelve chapters. It was physically published on October 15, 2022 by the Spanish publisher Kibook. The installment has curious art and a story with overtones of various genres.

Bibliomania could give you a phobia of books

The story of Bibliomania follows the story of Alicia, a little girl who finds herself locked in a hotel room.. The bedroom is number 431, although the number of rooms goes from 000 to 666.

Alicia is accompanied by a kind of snake that warns her that if she goes out, her body will rot. Despite this, the girl wants to free herself from confinement and seeks to escape. However, for this she must reach room number 000.

We must clarify that Alicia must escape before the “party” starts, because if it starts, she will be unable to leave. The party will begin once 666 guests have gathered, one for each room.

And even if you have a time range -not specifically specified- to escape, Bibliomania You don’t stress about it. Time is heavy, and every step that the protagonist of, its appearance will change, it should be noted that it is far from decomposition. Rather it seems an amorphous mass between demonic and with an impressive nature. Despite this, and the possible pain that it appears, Alicia will follow her path. Although, her motivations are not revealed until the end.

The girl will go through each of the rooms that reveal “sinners” and their stories in a very specific way. So because of her speed, they won’t generate empathy or disconcerting wonder.

Bibliomania tells the story of Alicia, a girl who tries to escape from a kind of carnival hell, because it has several rooms with different contexts. The characters will try to get her to stop her, but she wants to go out and see the real world despite all the physical and spiritual pain it causes her.

Nevertheless, The hotel is supposed to have a mechanism in place that makes it impossible for people to reach door 000. And some have already tried.

The influences: Alice is in hell, a wonderful hotel, a destroyed world

We don’t know what she thinks, Alicia doesn’t say much. In general Bibliomania communicates more in strokes than in words, which is contradictory when we reach the end.

The story contains one inside another, despite this, it does not invite mystery enough to identify it in the genre, nor does it surprise enough to consider it in raw terror. On the other hand, it lacks metaphorical development that pushes for an ideological-philosophical questioning.

By not providing much information, it does not allow you to carry out specific theories, however, the fact that we have a snake and the numbering, makes direct nods to the biblical. On the other hand, the name of Alicia, the books and the surreal spaces, will anchor Bibliomania to work Classic by CS Lewis.

Alice’s True Story: A Chinese Box Delivery

Here are the spoilers, so avoid them if you don’t like them.

Alicia is a kind of bookish demon. The story that sets Bibliomania it’s about a princess who cannot go out into the outside world, because of this she becomes a bibliomaniac. In addition, he has a prodigious memory that allows him to memorize each of the books he reads.

The girl ends up reading all the knowledge in the world, and full of resentment, she will create the book of truth that will feed, in turn, on books and people that she will turn into words. It transforms into a kind of cursed book, which will be a weapon that will try to end humanity.

However, it will be sealed. Although, it is supposed that he will get free once he absorbs 666 people that he will turn into words. When this happens, the seal will be broken and the snake that accompanied Alicia will discover what roles they both play in the story, before fighting an intense duel.

Bibliomania, a simple story with appreciable art

There is not much to say about what the narrative proposes, which does not become more complex, but it does not become boring either. Nothing is what it seemsHowever, you won’t be shocked by the harsh truth when you discover it either.

It must be mentioned, Bibliomania It won’t tell you much about what’s going on. they will remain empty that are not really essential to fillbecause the same work does not have mystery as its backbone.

On the other hand, his style, at least, will invite you to stay between the pages. Although his art is not really something unseen, it is playful and morphs depending on what it needs to communicate. From that perspective, Bibliomania it is multifaceted. Also, despite the fact that the story could not be considered in the horror genre, its drawing has more specific nuances.

Bibliomania it features modified human corporalities, ranging from the cosmic to the surreal, tinged with grotesque distortions that don’t go to a point that makes you want to vomit. It just shows strange outlines of the bodies and physical spaces it presents.

It’s an easy read to pass a while. Besides, if you are not a fan of the genres we mentioned, you will surely find it enjoyablebecause it contains a little of each one.

We should mention that Bibliomania reads in western format, that is, from right to left.

