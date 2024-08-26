An eight-year-old German girl, on holiday with her parents, died late this afternoon on the beach of Bibione in the Venetian province. The girl had entered the water, but shortly after he suffered a fatal illness which would then have caused her to die by drowning even though the water at that point was shallow.

Other swimmers and lifeguards on duty on that stretch of beach noticed the little girl’s body on the shore and performed the first rescue maneuvers, given that the little girl was already in cardiac arrest. The 118 emergency service arrived The paramedics tried to revive her for about an hourwhile a helicopter from Padua also arrived on the scene, but the doctors’ attempts were in vain. The parents, in shock, are being assisted by psychologists from the health company.