S.Quickly straighten the avocado slices and get the goji berries into position: in order to capture lunch perfectly, some become food stylists. The photogenic “Veggie Bowls” are enjoying increasing popularity. Beautifully colorful and aesthetically arranged, they are true guarantees of likes on Instagram.

Fired by the “clean eating” trend, vegetarian bowls landed on the menus of hip restaurants a few years ago. They usually consist of different types of grain, pulses, fresh fruit and vegetables and nuts. You look in vain for industrial finished products – after all, it should be “clean”. Veggie bowls have become an edible status symbol. One signals to the followers: Look here, I enjoy and pay attention to my health.

What Germany has just conquered has been around in Korea for centuries, only the veggie bowls, or more precisely bibimbap, are much more unpretentious there. Bibimbap means “mixed rice” in Korean. That sounds unspectacular at first. Behind it, however, is a classic of Korean food culture that uses the simplest local ingredients.

Rainbow in the bowl

The basis is an honest portion of white rice, but barley or whole grain rice may also be used, depending on the region and restaurant. Different types of vegetables are draped on top of the rice in a bowl. Bibimbap is often served in a red-hot stone pot. A raw egg then lies on top of the vegetables and the heat continues to cook. A portion of thinly sliced ​​beef can provide more animal protein, but roe or raw fish cubes can also be found in the bowl, especially in the coastal regions. A cold variant with silken tofu is recommended for vegetarians on hot summer days.