ShowbytesShort updates from the stars on social media: we love them. In the Showbytes section, the show editors scour the web for you for the craziest, most beautiful and striking posts from famous Dutch people and celebrities. This article will be updated throughout the day.
Nice though, Jochem van Gelder as the good saint. But why is his white beard missing?
Bibi Breijman is already decorated from head to toe. Now for the Christmas tree.
Heleen van Royen does it the other way around. There is a tree in the house, but no festive outfit yet.
Away with all gossip about FC Kip: Judeska puts an end to all hatred once and for all.
Ruud de Wild makes radio and art, but also jokes. Just swipe to the last photo.
Giel Beelen I’m sure he has a lot more footage of baby Josephine, but the new dad at least chose his favorites for this video.
Watch all our videos about Show & Entertainment here:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Bibi #shining #Christmas #outfit #Judeska #care #haters