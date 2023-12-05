ShowbytesShort updates from the stars on social media: we love them. In the Showbytes section, the show editors scour the web for you for the craziest, most beautiful and striking posts from famous Dutch people and celebrities. This article will be updated throughout the day.

Nice though, Jochem van Gelder as the good saint. But why is his white beard missing?



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Bibi Breijman is already decorated from head to toe. Now for the Christmas tree.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Court overturns Freiburg rules on resident parking

Heleen van Royen does it the other way around. There is a tree in the house, but no festive outfit yet.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Away with all gossip about FC Kip: Judeska puts an end to all hatred once and for all.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Ruud de Wild makes radio and art, but also jokes. Just swipe to the last photo. See also Start-up Wingcopter: Hessian drones will soon supply hospitals in the USA



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Giel Beelen I’m sure he has a lot more footage of baby Josephine, but the new dad at least chose his favorites for this video.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about Show & Entertainment here: