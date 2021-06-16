Bibi Breijman is happy that normal life is returning, but suddenly notices that she feels some nostalgia for the lockdown. The youtuber has “melted” with her boyfriend Waylon and daughter Teddy for the past year and a half and now realizes that she was ultimately happy. Their first week apart is therefore difficult for her, she writes in a candid account on Instagram.











‘Due to all the measures, we have spent almost 24/7 with each other here at home,’ Bibi (29) begins to her 605,000 followers.

‘Infinitely ‘cocooned’, cuddled, danced and occasionally cursed. So much time together that we almost, as Daniël Arends once said so beautifully, have merged into a bourgeois ‘Herda’, like Herman and Gerda’, she refers to a performance by the comedian. ‘In our case a ‘Wibi’ or ‘Billem”, she continues, referring to Willem, Waylon’s real name. “Well, actually a ‘VAT’ without assessment, because luckily Teddy is always there too.”

‘cowardly you’

The three have been on holiday in the Algarve in recent weeks. Bibi had to go away for two days in between, presumably for work. When she returned, Waylon had to go back to work. The reunion at the airport was emotional.

‘We could just see each other’, she writes with seven photos, including two handwritten notes. I was met with this nameplate, a hug and kiss made it just hello goodbye. Ted kept yelling, ‘I’m a coward, Daddy,’ as he disappeared from view.

Waylon’s note, which Bibi found on her pillow. © Instagram Bibi Breijman



The second note in the photos was from Waylon. ‘When I wanted to go to sleep at night, there was a note on my pillow,’ says Bibi. ‘Trust it! I love you, love,” it read.

‘When I read it, I realized that I was standing there as a teenager in love, but above all that real life is about to start again; the festivals, theaters, flying, running and a lot of work. Finally! Something we’ve been looking forward to for so long. But how is it possible that it suddenly feels so strange that this hopelessness is over?! Acclimate to everyday life.’



Quote

It’s like a pregnancy; For nine months you have been waiting and yearning for the end. Then you are finally delivered and you long for that kicking again Bibi Breijman

The YouTuber has become so used to the corona restrictions that she now has to get used to it. ‘Almost like a pregnancy; For nine months you have been waiting and yearning for the end. Then you are finally freed from that belly and you long for that kicking again?! A constant homesickness.’

She realizes afterwards that, despite all the misery, the past year was also a blessing. ‘Now we are a week apart because real life is starting again, but it is still suffering.’ She concludes, “Probably a sign that I’m quite happy.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: