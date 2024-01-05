Bibi Breijman (32) is done with gossip about her family. In her Instagram Stories on Friday, she lashed out at juice channels that have reported about Waylon in recent days. He is said to have had an affair with a woman he met at their daughter Teddy's daycare. 'Where is the line? Stop this and leave my family alone,” she grumbles.

#Bibi #Breijman #furious #juice #channels #39Leave #family #alone39