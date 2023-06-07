Bibbiano case, Claudio Foti acquitted
Bibbiano, Foti acquitted. “They came to arrest me in front of my children”
Turn to the process on the Bibbiano casethe second instance sentence overturns the first verdict e absolves with full formula Claudius Fotithe psychotherapist founder of the non-profit organization “Hansel and Gretel”, who had been sentenced to 4 years for the crimes of abuse of office and very serious injuries with the accusation of having stolen children to their own families: all offenses were deleted. “They came to get me in front of my kids. I suffered – Foti vents to La Stampa – four years of mortifications and in the first six months the pillory accompanied me every day. To defend myself I had to take to court an avalanche of evidence: dossiers, videos, testimonials. Was exhausting. They created the narrative of stolen children to their families to be fed a homosexual couples. A bunch of lies.”
According to the psychotherapist “they wanted to demonstrate that Claudio Foti was against the so-called family policies that some parties waved as their banner”. For example “Matthew Salvini – continues Foti in La Stampa – he came to Bibbiano to hold a rallyshowed the image of a child taken away from the family. It was fake. Once again lies that arouse outrage: it was meant to be a deadly attack on a social group. I want to remember one of the many episodes I experienced in these four years: I have been kicked out of a restaurant of Reggio Emilia precisely because I had been portrayed by some political figures”. And he recalls that even the 5 Star Movement took it out on him: “Yes, the Pd party of Bibbiano, said Luigi DiMaio. Then he went to government together, twice. Someone was thinking of doing one new march on Rome“.
