Bibbiano, Foti acquitted. “They came to arrest me in front of my children”

Turn to the process on the Bibbiano casethe second instance sentence overturns the first verdict e absolves with full formula Claudius Fotithe psychotherapist founder of the non-profit organization “Hansel and Gretel”, who had been sentenced to 4 years for the crimes of abuse of office and very serious injuries with the accusation of having stolen children to their own families: all offenses were deleted. “They came to get me in front of my kids. I suffered – Foti vents to La Stampa – four years of mortifications and in the first six months the pillory accompanied me every day. To defend myself I had to take to court an avalanche of evidence: dossiers, videos, testimonials. Was exhausting. They created the narrative of stolen children to their families to be fed a homosexual couples. A bunch of lies.”

Read also: Verona, torture and urine on prisoners: “I pulled it well, I knocked it out”

Read also: Murder Giulia, rat poison and the killer’s inspection with her mother

According to the psychotherapist “they wanted to demonstrate that Claudio Foti was against the so-called family policies that some parties waved as their banner”. For example “Matthew Salvini – continues Foti in La Stampa – he came to Bibbiano to hold a rallyshowed the image of a child taken away from the family. It was fake. Once again lies that arouse outrage: it was meant to be a deadly attack on a social group. I want to remember one of the many episodes I experienced in these four years: I have been kicked out of a restaurant of Reggio Emilia precisely because I had been portrayed by some political figures”. And he recalls that even the 5 Star Movement took it out on him: “Yes, the Pd party of Bibbiano, said Luigi DiMaio. Then he went to government together, twice. Someone was thinking of doing one new march on Rome“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

