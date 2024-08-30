Bibbiano case, conviction for Selvaggia Lucarelli. Claudio Foti wins the case: defamation

The civil court of Turin he gave Claudio reason Photosthe psychologist involved and then cleared in the case of the children’s placements in BibbianoWild Lucarelli she was convicted of defamationwill have to compensate the psychologist with €16,000. In the sentence – it is written – that the journalist has damaged Foti’s professional reputation. The reference is to a post published on social media by Lucarelli on July 27, 2019, in which she – according to what Il Giornale has learned – would have “openly and falsely linked him to the tragic and terrible judicial affair on a case of sexual abuse on a minor in the province of Cagliari and the subsequent suicide of Agnese Usai, investigated for abuse”.

In addition to the payment of damages to Claudio Foti, with his sentence the judge – continues Il Giornale – also orders deleting the post from the journalist’s Facebook profile and the publication, on the same, “of an extract of the sentence at her own expense”. request by Foti it was 40 thousand eurosscaled down by the judge who, in evaluating the sum, underlines that “in any case those used by Lucarelli are expressions that have not exceeded the limits of verbal restraint considering the gravity of the events in Cagliari”.