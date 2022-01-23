Sunday, January 23, 2022
Biathlon Yle’s Sports Studio: Corona infection in the Finnish World Biathlon World Cup team

January 23, 2022
According to Yle’s data, a total of 290 corona tests had been performed in Anterselva.

Italian The Finnish team competing in the Anterselva Biathlon World Cup has had one corona infection after the tests, says Yle’s Sports Studio.

The Finnish men were ranked 11th in the message on Sunday. On the closing day of the cup weekend, there is still a women’s 12.5-kilometer start in the competition program, which starts at 4.15 pm Finnish time.

.
Recommended

