Franziska Preuss missed their fourth medal in the fourth race at the Biathlon World Championships. In singles over 15 kilometers, the 30-year-old was on a medal course until the last shooting, but then worked for two minutes of penalty and became tenth tenth. The gold medal secured Julia Simon from France on Tuesday (1 shooting error) ahead of Ella Halvarsson from Sweden (0) and her compatriot Lou JeanMonnot (1). This remained Prussia, who at the end of 1: 53.3 minutes behind the victorious Simon, for the first time at the competitions in Switzerland without precious metal.

Before that, she had already crowned herself in the persecution of the world champion, and also won silver in the sprint and bronze with the mixed relay. Laura Dahlmeier won the last single gold for Germany in 2017 in Hochfilzen. At the World Cup last year in Nove Mesto, Janina Hettich-Walz, who was about to born her first child, ran onto the silver rank.

Behind Preuss, Johanna Puff put a German exclamation mark on the shooting range. The 22-year-old remained flawless at her first World Cup start. In the trail, however, she lost too much time compared to the competition, so that she did not play a role in the fight for the medals. Your teammates Selina Grotian (4) and Julia Tannheimer (4) were long ago after problems with your shooting deposits