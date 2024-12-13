From November 30th there will be shooting and running again. The new biathlon season promises a lot of excitement – and this winter is a big unknown for Germany. Within two years the best quit. Denise Herrmann-Wick in spring 2023, Benedikt Doll a season later.

All races can be found in this one World Cup calendar for the 2024/25 biathlon season as well as in our data center with all races, results and World Cup standings.

November 30th to December 8th, 2024: Kontiolahti (Finland)

The biathlon season begins again in Scandinavia and once again the kick-off takes place over two weekends: this year in Kontiolahti, Finland, instead of Östersund, Sweden. The single mixed relay kicked off (victory went to Swedengood third place for Germany) and mixed relay (win went to Norwaya significant gap for Germany in fourth place). The men’s relay team won France, Sweden among women. I was happy about the individual competition, which was only 15 kilometers long Endre Stromsheim about the second World Cup victory in his career. The Frenchwoman was in the women’s individual over 12.5 kilometers Lou Jeanmonnot the fastest.

Convinced in the sprint races Emilien Jacquelinthe one before Sebastian Samuelsson won. Philipp Nawrath came third and was therefore the best German. Missed for women Franziska Preuss in the victory of Marketa Davidová the podium by 0.1 seconds. Standing there Elvira Öberg and Suvi Minkinninen.

On Sunday they cheered Eric Perrot and Elvira Öberg at the mass starts. Three Germans made it into the top five: Franziska Preuss, Vanessa Voigt and Julia Tannheimer presented a splendid performance. Missed for men Danilo Riethmüller his first World Cup podium by a few seconds. He landed behind Quentin Fillon Maillet and Sturla Holm Laegreid in fourth place.

Sat, November 30th: Single Mixed Relay – Winner: Sweden

Sat, November 30th: Mixed Relay – Winner: Norway

Sun, December 1st: 4×7.5 km relay men – winner: France

Sun, December 1st: 4×6 km relay women – winner: Sweden

Tue, December 3rd: 15 km Individual Short Men – Winner: Endre Strømsheim (Norway)

Wed, December 4th: 12.5 km individual short women – winner: Lou Jeanmonnot (France)

Fri, December 6th: 10 km sprint men – winner: È milien Jacquelin (France)

Sat, December 7th: 7.5 km sprint women – winner: Marketa Davidová (Czech Republic)

Sun, December 8th, 2:30 p.m.: 15 km mass start men – winner: Eric Perrot (France)

Sun, December 8th, 5:10 p.m.: 12.5 km mass start women – winner: Elvira Öberg (Sweden)

German biathlon team :Like after a saloon shootout Things are going rough for the majority of German biathletes under the night sky of Kontiolahti. The DSV men’s scoring pattern is reminiscent of the Wild West – but there are hopeful signals for the women. By Korbinian Eisenberger

December 13th to 15th, 2024: Hochfilzen (Austria)

Traditionally, Sweden is followed by the World Cup in Austria. Hochfilzen was firmly in Norwegian hands in 2023. Only the Swede Elvira Öberg provided variety in the victory anthem. Tarej and Johannes Thingnes Bø won in the sprint and pursuers. Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold won the sprint. The relays went to Norway.

Fri, December 13th, 11:30 a.m.: 7.5 km sprint women, ZDF and Eurosport

Fri, December 13th, 2:20 p.m.: 10 km sprint men, ZDF and Eurosport

Sat, December 14th, 12:30 p.m.: 10 km pursuit women, ZDF and Eurosport

Sat, December 14th, 2:45 p.m.: 12.5 km pursuit men, ZDF and Eurosport

Sun, December 15th, 11:30 a.m.: 4×6 km relay women, ZDF and Eurosport

Sun, December 15th, 2:15 p.m.: 4×7.5 km relay men, ZDF and Eurosport

SZ Plus Exclusive Magdalena Neuner in an interview :“I sometimes struggled a lot with my life” After winning almost everything in biathlon, Magdalena Neuner retired in 2012 after just six years. Now she talks about depressive phases alone in the hotel, but also about the value of humor – and the special value of earplugs for her at the time. Interview by Korbinian Eisenberger

December 19th to 22nd, 2024: Annecy-Le Grand Bornand (France)

Annecy-Le Grand Bornand is back on the World Cup calendar. After a year’s break, the biathlon circus is returning to France. As in 2022, a total of six races will be held: two sprints, two pursuits and two mass starts.

Thu, December 19, 2:20 p.m.: 10 km sprint men

Fri, December 20th, 2:20 p.m.: 7.5 km sprint women

Sat, December 21st, 12:30 p.m.: 12.5 km pursuit men

Sat, December 21st, 2:45 p.m.: 10 km pursuit women

Sun, December 22nd, 12:30 p.m.: 15 km mass start men

Sun, December 22nd, 2:45 p.m.: 12.5 km mass start women

January 9th to 12th, 2025: Oberhof (Germany)

After the Christmas break, German fans are looking forward to two home competitions. Made it on the Rennsteig in Oberhof Benedict Doll the home win (sprint) last winter. The women won Justine Braisaz Bouchet. The pursuers started Endre Stromsheim (Norway) and Julia Simon (France). They were in the relay races Norwegian and the French women not to be beaten.

Thu, January 9th, 2:20 p.m.: 7.5 km sprint women

Fri, January 10th, 2:20 p.m.: 10 km sprint men

Sat, January 11th, 12:30 p.m.: 10 km pursuit women

Sat, January 11th, 2:45 p.m.: 12.5 km pursuit men

Sun, January 12th, 12:20 p.m.: Single Mixed Relay

Sun, January 12th, 2:30 p.m.: Mixed relay

Celebrated his first World Cup victory last season: Roman Rees. (Photo: Anders Wiklund/dpa)

January 15 to 19, 2025: Ruhpolding (Germany)

After Oberhof we continue to Ruhpolding in Bavaria. Unlike 2024, there will be two individual races and two mass starts this season. Only the relay competitions remain in the program. Last winter they secured themselves France (women) and Norway (Men) the victories.

Wed, January 15th, 2:10 p.m.: 20 km individual men

Thu, January 16, 2:10 p.m.: 15 km individual women

Fri, January 17th, 2:20 p.m.: 4×7.5 km relay men

Sat, January 18th, 2:20 p.m.: 4×6 km relay women

Sun, January 19th, 12:30 p.m.: 15 km mass start men

Sun, January 19th, 3:00 p.m.: 12.5 km mass start women

January 23rd to 26th, 2025: Antholz-Anterselva (Italy)

Before the World Championships, the World Cup usually takes place in Antholz-Anterselva. At the Italian altitude, 1,600 meters above sea level, many athletes struggle with the special conditions. This winter there will be sprint and pursuit competitions and regular relay races.

Thu, January 23rd, 2:30 p.m.: 7.5 km sprint women

Fri, January 24th, 2:30 p.m.: 10 km sprint men

Sat, January 25th, 1:00 p.m.: 10 km pursuit women

Sat, January 25th, 2:55 p.m.: 4×7.5 km relay men

Sun, January 26th, 12:05 p.m.: 4×6 km relay women

Sun, January 26th, 2:45 p.m.: 12.5 km pursuit men

SZ Plus Biathlon gold ten years late :“And: We have overtaken the Dutch!” Because of a Russian doping case, Daniel Böhm was subsequently declared Olympic champion in Sochi at the age of 38. Today only insiders know the former biathlete – would the gold medal in 2014 have changed his life? A call. Interview by Korbinian Eisenberger

Biathlon World Championships from February 12th to 23rd, 2025 in Lenzerheide (Switzerland)

In 2023, Lenzerheide was in the World Cup program for the first time and the test run for the 2025 World Cup went well. The mixed relay starts in Switzerland on February 12th, especially local heroes Lena Häcki-Groß hopes for a medal. Precious metal would be a sensation for the best Swiss of the past season: Sebastian Stalder. It is questionable whether anyone among the men Johannes Thingnes Bø can snatch a gold medal? Most likely his Norwegian teammates. The World Cup ends on February 23rd with the mass start races.

Wed, February 12th, 2:30 p.m.: Mixed relay

Fri, February 14th, 3:05 p.m.: 7.5 km sprint women

Sat, February 15th, 3:05 p.m.: 10 km sprint men

Sun, February 16th, 12:05 p.m.: 10 km pursuit women

Sun, February 16th, 3:05 p.m.: 12.5 km pursuit men

Tue, February 18th, 3:05 p.m.: 15 km individual women

Wed, February 19th, 3:05 p.m.: 20 km individual men

Thu, February 20, 4:05 p.m.: Single Mixed Relay

Sat, February 22nd, 12:05 p.m.: 4×6 km relay women

Sat, February 22nd, 3:05 p.m.: 4×7.5 km relay men

Sun, February 23rd, 1:45 p.m.: 12.5 km mass start women

Sun, February 23rd, 4:05 p.m.: 15 km mass start men

The Italian Lisa Vittozzi celebrated her first overall World Cup victory last winter. (Photo: Matthias Schrader/AP)

March 6th to 9th, 2025: Nove Mesto na Morave (Czech Republic)

With just a week’s break, six races follow in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, the 2024 World Cup venue. In addition to two sprints and two pursuit races, the biathletes each run a relay race.

Thu, March 6th, 6:20 p.m.: 10 km sprint men

Fri, March 7th, 6:20 p.m.: 7.5 km sprint women

Sat, March 8, 2:55 p.m.: 12.5 km pursuit men

Sat, March 8th, 5:40 p.m.: 10 km pursuit women

Sun, March 9, 1:50 p.m.: 4×7.5 km relay men

Sun, March 9, 4:45 p.m.: 4×6 km relay women

March 13 to 16, 2025: Pokljuka (Slovenia)

The penultimate race of the winter takes place in Pokljuka. Slovenia is returning to the World Cup calendar after a year’s break. This time there are two individual races over the full distance, mixed relays and mass starts.

Thu, March 13th, 3:15 p.m.: 15 km individual women

Fri, March 14th, 3:15 p.m.: 20 km individual men

Sat, March 15th, 1:05 p.m.: Mixed relay

Sat, March 15th, 3:45 p.m.: Single Mixed Relay

Sun, March 16, 1:05 p.m.: 12.5 km mass start women

Sun, March 16, 3:45 p.m.: 15 km mass start men

March 21 to 23, 2025: Oslo Holmenkollen (Norway)

The discipline rankings and the overall World Cup will be decided at Holmenkollen in Oslo in 2025. At the end, men and women compete in the sprint, pursuit and mass start. The winners were in 2024 Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold (single) and Lena Häcki-Groß (mass start). Won among men Sturla Holm Laegreid in the individual and the mass start. Norway was successful in the single mixed relay and France in the mixed relay.