Driving 12.5 kilometers of skiing is usually not a big challenge for Franziska Preuss. On Sunday afternoon in Switzerland, however, the German biathlete quickly noticed that the final mass start at this World Cup would require her. Already on the first round of the course the ski “stuck”, Preuss later said that the material under her feet braked it out instead of accelerating. “Today it was just hard,” she said when she had reached the goal. Her legs were no longer the freshest anyway, they had also plagued abdominal pain – in the end there was a seventh place despite just one mistake at the shooting range.

Preuss had to remember that this World Cup had given her so many feelings of happiness. Four medals, including silver in the sprint and gold in the persecution, meant the fulfillment of long-cherished dreams for the 30-year-old: “If someone had told me that beforehand, I would have taken it immediately.” Their results pretended to be the balance of the Germans, especially with a view to the men’s medal yield: Before the final start of the mass on Sunday, bronze in the season only sent a sign of life to the competition. And despite all the euphoria, what Philipp Horn said: “We were on the road today.”

Throughout the season, Horn and Co. after the world leaders, a completely different situation than with Franziska Preuss: The 30-year-old leads the overall ranking in the World Cup and now showed in Switzerland that she can also collect medals in full possession of her strength. In the mass start, despite all the problems, she was again in a promising position until the last shooting, before she robbed her of a penalty round. Despite two penalty rounds, Elvira Öberg from Sweden secured the title that Océane Michelon from France and Norway’s Maren Kirkeeide even made it to silver and bronze with three mistakes. With just one mistake, you could “have usually already walked towards the medal,” said women’s head coach Kristian Mehringer: “The French had outstanding material. That wasn’t a hundred percent with us today. “

With four medals, Preuss is still one of the most successful athletes of this World Cup. She almost succeeded with the relay on Saturday – but two follow -up loaders in the crucial shooting were too much to come to bronze after the penalty of the start runner Sophia Schneider. In the end it was fifth. And then it was suddenly the men who sectioned over their possibilities.

“I’ve never been to the last round in the end,” says Philipp Horn

What Franziska Preuss has succeeded in the large in Switzerland learned Philipp Horn on a smaller scale: the worst of all options is to give up too early. And often the best of all options is: just switch off your head. Philipp Horn is world champion in the brooding in the German team, and thinking can be more sustainable than some climb. His World Cup in Switzerland began in the sprint with three mistakes in prison shooting, when he thought on the mat: “The World Cup went. The pursuer is screwed up, the mass start there ”. In the end it was 44th that Horn then even turned out to be an experience that had almost greater value on Saturday, on the penultimate day of the competition, when the bright hero was celebrated in the arena in the arena as the greatest Olympic material of the men’s team Bronze medal.

All eyes were aimed at him as he was the last time with the Sweden Sebastian Samuelsson at the shooting range and fought for bronze – a situation that you have to be able to endure. But this time Horn did not perceive this as so dramatic despite his three mistakes in the shooting shooting. “I was like that, it was so incredibly relaxed and good,” said Horn later, “I didn’t notice anything from Samuelsson, nothing from the audience.” So horn fabricated what he has trained for more than a decade and aimed at the mark for shot. “Madness how well he did,” praised sports director Felix Bitterling.

The fact that Horn was able to torture himself on the route over the last climbs, saved the lead against the less accurate Samuelsson, was due to his tried and tested ability to suffer. “I’ve never been to the last round in the end,” said Horn. In between he thought that he was falling into the snow in front of the finish line: “I thought, it didn’t exist, I can’t get my feet anymore.” But he continued and was celebrated by the relay colleagues Philipp Nawrath, Danilo Riethmüller and Johannes Kühn. Many tears of relief flowed at the award ceremony.

Horn would have preferred to bury himself after his disaster in the sprint, but sometimes it takes those from the outside to find the right perspective again. His wife sent him photos of his previous biathlon life, which until the end was only decorated with a World Cup relay medal from 2020, but contained many fun moments. With a seventh place in the individual, Horn finally got up to the best German before the final mass start. The most reasonable shooter Justus Strelow provided podiums in the mixed relay and the single mixed relay, but had to let the competition on the track regularly steep.

Getting a medal with the men’s relay was “the best chance we have,” said Johannes Kühn. There was also a bigger truth: running, shooting and keeping the nerves is an art that nobody has mastered in the men’s team. The works of the artist Franziska Preuss shone all the more in Switzerland.