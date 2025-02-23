For the first time, Switzerland is wearing one biathlon-Welt championship out of. Find in the Roland Arena in Lenzerheide from 12th to February 23, 2025 Twelve races for gold take place. The seasons go on the track four times, and the athletes also run a single race, a sprint, persecution and a mass start. In our schedule you will find out when which competition can be seen.

Both mass start competitions take place today on Sunday. First they start Women at 1:45 p.m.. Franziska Preuss could get her fifth medal. The Men run from 4:05 p.m.. Johannes Thingnes Bö could crown himself with gold again on his last World Cup race.

Season gold to France’s women and Norway’s men

The two dominant nations in biathlon have also shown their lead in the seasons. With the women they had French over a minute lead on Norway. Bronze secured Sweden. A penalty round right from the start screwed up a podium. They finished 5th.

For men, the first two places were the other way around. Norway won with over 40 seconds ahead France. Third became surprising Germanythat benefited from shooting errors of the Swedes and Italians.

Also in the single mixed relay it says: France again and again

In the single mixed relay, in which a man and a woman run, cheer again France. It is already the fifth gold medal for the French. Silver won Norway Thanks to a strong final round by Johannes Thingnes Bö, who made Justus Strelow well over 20 seconds. Germany Praised bronze as in the mixed season.

France also dominates in the singles

What a mileage of Eric Perrot. The 23 -year -old Frenchman ran the 20 kilometers the fastest – and also shot almost perfectly. In the end he had almost a minute ahead of the silver medal winner Tommaso Giacomel. Third was Quentin Fillon Maillet (France). For the German men, things went well for a change. All athletes made it into the top 35. Phillip Horn was even seventh as the best.

Single of women: Prussia misses medal in the last shooting

Julia Simon is the name of the new world champion on the single route over 15 kilometers. Franziska Preuss If the French had been able to contest the French, shot back next to the last shooting and came up with two minutes of penalty, in the end it was tenth. Instead landed Ella Halvarsson (Sweden) in second place, Lou JeanMonnot (France) already won the seventh medal for the Grand Nation with bronze.

France’s biathletes :Only the hair must suffer Eight races, ten medals: France’s biathletes are currently outsourcing all other nations at the World Cup. There are more talents than starting places and an upcoming exceptional athlete in Éric Perrot.

Persection race: Prussia secures first gold for Germany

Today they find Chasing for men and women. First they started Women. Franziska Preuß cheered on her first single gold medal. In the end she had almost 40 seconds ahead Elvira Öberg, The one in the final sprint against Justine Braisaz-Bouchet enforce.

Johannes Thingnes Bö Golded gold again and is now the most successful individual athlete at World Championships. Silver went to the USA again thanks Campbell Wright. The Frenchman secured bronze Eric Perrot. The Germans Men did not make it to the top ten again.

Men’s sprint: Johannes Thingnes Bö triumphs

At his last world championships Johannes Thingnes Bö secured his 21st gold medal and thus left his compatriot Ole Einar Björndalen behind in the eternal ranking. Surprisingly got behind Bö Campbell Wright (USA) Silver. Bronze went to the French Quentin Fillon Maillet. It was a debacle for the Germans. Philipp Nawrath Was the best as 18.

Prussia misses gold in the sprint

Only one runner was faster than Franziska Preuss. The Frenchwoman Justine Braisaz-Bouchet Seluded gold after a phenomenal final round. For the Germans remained silver, which she was 0.2 seconds before the Finn Suvi minkkinen defended.

France defends title in the mixed relay

What a dominance of France: The two men and women won over a minute lead – despite a penalty round. Germany went second in the final round, but was still captured by the Czech Republic. Justus Strelow defended bronze against Johannes Thingnes Bö (Norway).

Biathlon World Cup in Lenzerheide :Completely exhausted, but bronze saved The final runner Justus Strelow secures the German Mixed relay at the start of the World Cup in Lenzerheide. Tears of joy flow on the first day.

Favorites at the biathlon World Cup and German hopes

The dominant nation is this season France. For women and men, four are among the top ten in the overall World Cup. So much consistency makes it difficult for the other countries, especially in the four relay races.

In the individual competitions Lou JeanMonnot with six World Cup victories. So the French woman is only in second place in the overall World Cup – behind Franziska Preusswhich runs as constant and well as in no winter before. Prussia is also the greatest German hope. In addition to Prussia, too Selina Grotian Precious metal. The 21-year-old celebrated her first success on a big stage this winter. The women also strive for a medal in the season, two out of four races won the Germans.

In almost all competitions (ten out of 14), a Norwegian won the men. The big favorites include the Bö-Brüder Tarjei and Johannes Thingnes, who complete their last World Cup, as well as the overall World Cup Sturla Holm Laegreid. The French Eric Perrot and èmilia Jacquelin complete the top five in the overall World Cup. France also won all four relay races.

SZ Plus Biathlon trainer Sandra Flunner :“Women’s race are just more exciting than that of men” Sandra Flunner is the only biathlon chief coach. At the start of the home World Cup in Switzerland, she talks about the positive effects of joint training-and recognizes areas in which women are better than men. Interview by Saskia Aleythe

The German men only reached one podium this winter: Philipp Nawrath ran to third place in Kontiolathi in the sprint. 2025 only made it Justus Strelow Among the top ten, at the start of the mass in Ruhpolding.

Biathlon World Cup 2025 on TV

ARD and ZDF divide the transmission of biathlon competitions. The first week will be transferred to ZDF, from Wednesday, February 19, the first. Eurosport also sends all races live in the main program.

Norway leads in front of Germany in the eternal medal mirror. Although there are only four gold medals, the Scandinavians have won nine times gold at the last two world championships, Germany only once. France won eight gold medals. At the athletes, Johannes Thingnes Bö could pass two single gold medals at the Norwegian legend Ole Einar Björndalen at his last World Cup and become the most successful biathlete at World Championships.

Biathlon World Cup in Lenzerheide :In good feeling world championship The opponents pay their respect, because Franziska Preuss is in the form of their life. Before the World Cup in Switzerland, the best German biathlete remains modest – she learned how quickly things can change.

Schedule for Biathlon World Cup 2025