For the first time, Switzerland has one biathlon-Welt championship held. In the Roland Arena in Lenzerheide found from 12th to February 23, 2025 Twelve races for gold take place. You can find out in our overview which nation in the end and how Germany section was.

Mass start: Öberg cheers for Sweden, pure Norwegian podium

France is beaten – at least a little. In the mass start of women won Elvira Öberg With two mistakes in front of the French Ocean Michelon. Third became Norway Maren Hjemleset Kirkeeide. Franziska Preuss only shot again once, but was visibly physically struck and ended up in seventh place.

Only Norwegians were on the podium for men. The victory went Endre Strömsheim,, Sturla Holm Lagreid got silver. Johannes Thingnes Bö Say goodbye to bronze in his last World Cup race. The best German was Philipp Horn in 13th place.

Season gold to France’s women and Norway’s men

The two dominant nations in biathlon have also shown their lead in the seasons. With the women they had French over a minute lead on Norway. Bronze secured Sweden. A penalty round right from the start screwed up a podium. They finished 5th.

For men, the first two places were the other way around. Norway won with over 40 seconds ahead France. Third became surprising Germanythat benefited from shooting errors of the Swedes and Italians.

Also in the single mixed relay it says: France again and again

In the single mixed relay, in which a man and a woman run, cheer again France. It is already the fifth gold medal for the French. Silver won Norway Thanks to a strong final round by Johannes Thingnes Bö, who made Justus Strelow well over 20 seconds. Germany Praised bronze as in the mixed season.

France also dominates in the singles

What a mileage of Eric Perrot. The 23 -year -old Frenchman ran the 20 kilometers the fastest – and also shot almost perfectly. In the end he had almost a minute ahead of the silver medal winner Tommaso Giacomel. Third was Quentin Fillon Maillet (France). For the German men, things went well for a change. All athletes made it into the top 35. Phillip Horn was even seventh as the best.

Single of women: Prussia misses medal in the last shooting

Julia Simon is the name of the new world champion on the single route over 15 kilometers. Franziska Preuss If the French had been able to contest the French, shot back next to the last shooting and came up with two minutes of penalty, in the end it was tenth. Instead landed Ella Halvarsson (Sweden) in second place, Lou JeanMonnot (France) already won the seventh medal for the Grand Nation with bronze.

Persection race: Prussia secures first gold for Germany

Today they find Chasing for men and women. First they started Women. Franziska Preuß cheered on her first single gold medal. In the end she had almost 40 seconds ahead Elvira Öberg, The one in the final sprint against Justine Braisaz-Bouchet enforce.

Johannes Thingnes Bö Golded gold again and is now the most successful individual athlete at World Championships. Silver went to the USA again thanks Campbell Wright. The Frenchman secured bronze Eric Perrot. The Germans Men did not make it to the top ten again.

Men’s sprint: Johannes Thingnes Bö triumphs

At his last world championships Johannes Thingnes Bö secured his 21st gold medal and thus left his compatriot Ole Einar Björndalen behind in the eternal ranking. Surprisingly got behind Bö Campbell Wright (USA) Silver. Bronze went to the French Quentin Fillon Maillet. It was a debacle for the Germans. Philipp Nawrath Was the best as 18.

Prussia misses gold in the sprint

Only one runner was faster than Franziska Preuss. The Frenchwoman Justine Braisaz-Bouchet Seluded gold after a phenomenal final round. For the Germans remained silver, which she was 0.2 seconds before the Finn Suvi minkkinen defended.

France defends title in the mixed relay

What a dominance of France: The two men and women won over a minute lead – despite a penalty round. Germany went second in the final round, but was still captured by the Czech Republic. Justus Strelow defended bronze against Johannes Thingnes Bö (Norway).

