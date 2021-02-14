French biathlete Emilien Jacquelin finished first in the 12.5 kilometer pursuit at the World Championships in Slovenia. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The French athlete did not make a single mistake and covered the distance in 31 minutes 22.1 seconds. Second place went to Swedish biathlete Sebastian Samuelsson. The third result was shown by the Norwegian Johannes Be.

Eduard Latipov showed the best result among Russians. He finished seventh. Alexander Loginov took 16th place, Matvey Eliseev – 17th. Another representative of the Russian national team, Anton Babikov, showed the 56th result. Thus, the national team was left without medals in the fourth race at the World Championship.

Domestic athletes perform under the flag of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU). At the same time, the organization’s emblem has been changed; the colors of the national flag are missing.