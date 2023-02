Italy wins the gold medal in the women’s relay at the Biathlon World Championships in Oberhof, Germany. The blues Samuela Comola, Dorothea Wierer, Hannah Auchentaller, Lisa Vittozzi, imposed themselves on Germany in 1h14’39″7, silver at +24″7, and Sweden bronze at +55″7. It’s history because Italy he had never won gold with the women’s relay.