Biathlon World champion Émilien Jacquelin, who told of her depression, now left the cup in the middle of the weekend

“I won’t give up,” Jacquelin wrote in his Instagram update.

22.1. 16:08

World the best biathletes will compete this weekend in the World Cup in Anterselva, Italy without a French star Émilien Jacquelinia.

Jacquelin, 26, second in the men’s World Cup standings, finished tenth in Thursday’s regular distance race and announced he would skip both the joint start on Saturday and the message on the program on Sunday.

“It’s frustrating that I can’t defend the red vest and have to watch the races instead of participating in them,” Jacquelin wrote To their Instagram account.

“My head and body are not involved now. Why? It’s hard to know. ”

Jacquelin is a three-time world champion and six-time World Cup medalist. In the 2019–2020 season, the Frenchman won the overall chase cup race.

Last During the week, Jacquelin told the Swedish broadcaster SVT and the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet about his problems.

Aftonbladet Jacquelin returned to the subject on Saturday after announcing Jacquelin ‘s decision to skip the Anterselva World Cup.

“I’m depressed and I’m not ashamed to talk about it. It is very difficult for me to outline my thoughts, ”Jacquelin told Aftonbladet in Ruhpolding.

“When I get good results in a race, I think I’m doing my job. What is expected of me. That means I don’t enjoy my success. ”

Despite the difficulties, the Olympics starting in February are on Jacquelin’s mind.

“See you at the Olympics. Before that, I do my best to come back as strong as I was at the beginning of the season. I will not give up.”