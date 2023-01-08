Biathlon | Weapon handling at the shooting site shocked the Biathlon World Cup: “Disaster”

Belgian Thierry Langer handled his gun in a special way in biathlon.

Belgium relay in Sunday’s mixed relay race in Slovenia with viene With Thierry Langer had major problems with his gun at another shooting location.

The Belgian changed a new magazine at the shooting site, but the gun still did not work. Langer had fallen a moment earlier, so snow had apparently slipped into the barrel.

So Langer took special cleaning measures, which startled Yle’s newsroom. Langer turned the barrel of the gun to point directly at his face and blew.

“Now let’s blow a little from the wrong direction,” Yle’s expert Ville Kotikumpu said live.

“Fortunately, the box was not in place when it started to blow. Took it out of the box. Didn’t put a cartridge in the barrel and then start blowing from the end of the barrel. It is a serious security risk.”

After a while, Langer also tapped the barrel with his stick.

Swedish SVT expert Bjorn Ferry was shocked by the Belgian’s capture and even hinted at the possibility of a discus.

“That is definitely life-threatening,” he said on the broadcast, according to Aftonbladet.

“You can’t point the barrel at the face. A disaster,” he said.

Belgium finished tenth in the competition.

Finland the team finished 15th in the competition. They competed in the team Jaakko Ranta, Olli Hiidensalo, Venla Lehtonen and Nastassia Kinnunen.

Finland, which used 11 spare cartridges at the shooting positions, lost to France in Pokljuka, which won the medley relay, in five minutes and 39 seconds. Italy was second in the competition and Sweden was third.