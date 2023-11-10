Biathlon | “We hope that the man can be seen in TV pictures” – Tero Seppälä made a radical move

Tero Seppälä doesn’t consider himself to be a rival of the opposite bank, even though he trains outside the biathlon team. Seppälä trusts the coaching in Kontiolahti Urheilijai. In the summer, he trained with the French national team.

As a top athlete Tero Seppälä is constantly looking for new solutions to achieve better results in biathlon.

Finland’s best male biathlete is preparing for the new season outside of the Finnish national team, but has been getting a feel for the training of the French national team.

“It was not a far-fetched thing to join France. I have dreamed of such an opportunity for a long time. There were tough guys in training,” says Seppälä.

Seppälä got into the French team’s training sled with relationships. He knows the biathlon skiers in the country and above all Simon Fourcadewho is in his first year as head coach of the French men’s national team.

“I wouldn’t have made it if I hadn’t already known Simon,” Seppälä admits.

Simon’s brother Martin Fourcade is one of the best biathlon athletes of all time. Simon did not reach the same level as an athlete.

In France, Seppälä took part in an invitational competition and at the same time held a training camp, where at the same time there were also top Swedish players.

Before the corona pandemic in 2020, Seppälä’s plan was to train specifically with Swedes. Corona ruined the plan.

“In France, I was able to train uphill with them. It was good timing. Every year you have to find new stimuli.”

In autumn Seppälä trained with his Kontiolahti team in Austria on roller skis when the familiar glacier was melted.

Seppälä has practiced in the same place many autumns, when it was possible to ski on natural snow on the glacier.

“Now it was shorts and t-shirt weather. I skipped the fall almost completely,” laughs Seppälä, who after returning to Finland first trained in Kontiolahti and then moved to Olos.

“ “I don’t want to make compromises at this point in my career, when I’m fully aiming for the 2026 Winter Olympics.”

In the fall, Seppälä fell on roller skis and injured his side.

“It bothered me for a couple of weeks.”

The World Cup starts on November 22 in Östersund. Before that, Seppälä will participate in the GP race in Kontiolahti, after which the athletes will be selected for the World Cup.

Seppälä is already pre-selected, even though he is not training with the rest of the national team. Seppälä has been training in Kontiolahti Anatoly Hovantsev under.

The Russian, who coached Finland’s A national team at the turn of the 2000s, has coached for a long time in the Kontiolahti Athletes.

In the summer of 2021 Esa Haapala founded the North Karelia biathlon support association, whose coach he attracted Hovantsev. Seppälä is the most famous athlete in the coaching group.

Seppälä says he considers Hovantsev a Finn.

“Fortunately, no one has come to question the continuation of our cooperation. Last season, combining training with the national team didn’t quite work out. I decided that I wanted to be apart and organize things myself.”

Tero Seppälä has been training in Kontiolahti on a track of two to three kilometers.

So, are you the scumbag of the resistance?

“I don’t know what to call the situation. I just don’t want to leave things that work for me. I’m looking for something similar Ivo and Kerttu Niskanen in cross-country skiing. I don’t want to make compromises at this point in my career, when I’m fully aiming for the 2026 Winter Olympics.”

Iivo and Kerttu Niskanen also train outside the Finnish cross-country team.

Others Seppälä says that he met Finnish biathletes in the summer Olli Hiidensalo at the wedding.

“I was not treated differently, even though I am not in the national team. The head coach By Erik Kulstad we have exchanged information with, and how the training is progressing,” says Seppälä.

Finnish men have five places in the World Cup this season, while in the worst years there were only three.

Last Seppälä is not satisfied with the season. In January, he fell ill with a respiratory infection caused by the RS virus.

The best finish of the season only came in the last World Cup in Holmenkollen, where he was eighth in the joint start race. In the joint start race of the World Championships, he was tenth, which brought some comfort after being sick.

The lack of top rankings affected coaching subsidies.

In the spring, Seppälä dropped from the Olympic Committee’s support of 20,000 euros to 10,000 euros. The enhancement support intended for the salary of the coach was also completely removed.

“ “A good goal is for the prize money to accumulate steadily.”

“They are significant supports. Now the coach needs to be financed with sponsors, who enable Anatoli as a coach. Camps also ask for money.”

At his best, Seppälä has been fifth twice in the pursuit and sprint in the 2021–2022 season.

“The next goal is to get into the top three in the World Cup. I have a lot of faith that a result will be achieved in the winter. The main goal is the World Cup.”

The World Cup will be held in February in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. Unlike previous seasons, Kontiolahti will not organize World Cup competitions this season.

The prize system of the World Cup was changed last season so that money is paid to the 30 best in the competition. However, prize money cannot be budgeted in advance, as investments cannot be earmarked in advance.

“All in all, a great system. A good goal is for the prize money to accumulate steadily.”

Tero Seppälä has graduated as a forestry engineer. "I can then jump straight into working life when I stop playing sports."

Cross-country skiing season the beginning has been caused by the fluoride ban. The International Ski Federation has banned fluoride creams in the World Cup. The same applies to biathlon.

According to Seppälä, the decision creates jobs for maintenance, because the ski equipment has to be processed from old creams to fluoride-free ones – otherwise there may be rejection.

“Up until now, everyone has been able to come up with the slickest cream possible. Now they are the same for everyone,” says Seppälä.

“For me, my father has helped and processed last year’s equipment to be fluoride-free and I have received new skis. It’s always an exciting moment when they start arriving.”

“ “Based on the first games, you shouldn’t celebrate or judge, but let’s hope that the man can be seen in TV pictures.”

The barrel of the miniature rifle is also new. In Lapua’s stake tests, it was noticed that the old pipe has reached the end of its road. The barrel had to be changed in Germany.

“Now it was time for a change. The previous barrel had been in use for ten years. The equipment must be in good condition when the season starts. I feel confident in the gun. As a young athlete, you could only get better equipment by luck, now we’re already looking at the results,” says 27-year-old Seppälä.

“If I can get one more shot in during the winter, a barrel worth about a thousand euros will pay for itself.”

What are your biggest expectations going into the new season?

“Based on the first games, you shouldn’t celebrate or judge, but let’s hope that the man can be seen in TV pictures.”