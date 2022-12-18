Sunday, December 18, 2022
Biathlon | Tuomas Harjula’s career-best ranking in the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2022
in World Europe
0

Harjula, who scored two penalties, was tenth. Norway took a triple victory in the joint start race in France.

Tuomas Harjula finished tenth in biathlon men’s World Cup combined start race in France. The ranking is the best of Harjula, who shot two penalties from the first vertical position, in the World Cup.

Harjula lost to Norway, who won the 15 km distance To Johannes Dale just under 46 seconds. Norway took a triple victory in the competition, when Sturla Holm Lægreid was second and leading the World Cup Johannes Thingnes Bø third.

Olli Hiidensalo was 28th after skiing six penalty laps.

